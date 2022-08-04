Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2022, January 12

Launch Announced 2022, January 06 Status Available. Released 2022, January 12

Body Dimensions 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 204 g (7.20 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0µm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 120W, 100% in 15 min (advertised)

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.