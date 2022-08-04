Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2022, January 12
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, January 06
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, January 12
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|204 g (7.20 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 120W, 100% in 15 min (advertised)
|Misc
|Colors
|Camo Green, Stealth Black, Purple Mist, Pacific Pearl
|Models
|21091116UI, MZB0A55IN
|SAR
|0.82 W/kg (head) 0.61 W/kg (body)
|Price
|₹ 23,990
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 375528 (v8), 437872 (v9)
GeekBench: 2225 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 22fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Loudspeaker
|-25.2 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
