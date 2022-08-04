Black Shark 4 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Black Shark 4 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, March 30

Launch Announced 2021, March 23 Status Available. Released 2021, March 30

Body Dimensions 163.8 x 76.4 x 9.9 mm (6.45 x 3.01 x 0.39 in) Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Physical pop-up gaming triggers

Display Type Super AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Always-on display

Platform OS Android 11, Joy UI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps; HDR10+

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2 (China), 5.0 (Global), A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer (China only)

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 120W, 50% in 5 min, 100% in 15 min (advertised)

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.