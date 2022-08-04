Black Shark 4 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Black Shark 4 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, March 30
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A; 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 30
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 76.4 x 9.9 mm (6.45 x 3.01 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Physical pop-up gaming triggers
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Joy UI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps; HDR10+
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2 (China), 5.0 (Global), A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer (China only)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 120W, 50% in 5 min, 100% in 15 min (advertised)
|Misc
|Colors
|Shadow Black, Misty Grey, Cosmos Black, Dark Blue, Silver
|Price
|$ 469.00 / € 579.00
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
