Huawei P40 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei P40 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2020, April 07

Versions: ELS-AN00, ELS-TN00 (China); ELS-NX9, ELS-N04 (Global)

Launch Announced 2020, March 26 Status Available. Released 2020, April 07

Body Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm (6.23 x 2.86 x 0.35 in) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type OLED, 90Hz, HDR10 Size 6.58 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~91.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels (~441 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services Chipset Kirin 990 5G (7 nm+) CPU Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MP16

Memory Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.0

Main Camera Quad 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF

TOF 3D, (depth) Features Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720@7680fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR; gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Dual 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, AF

IR TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Infrared Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

Battery Type Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 40W

Fast wireless charging 27W

Fast reverse wireless charging 27W

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.