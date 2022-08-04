Huawei P40 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei P40 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2020, April 07
Versions: ELS-AN00, ELS-TN00 (China); ELS-NX9, ELS-N04 (Global)
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – ELS-NX9
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – ELS-N04
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – ELS-NX9
|1, 3, 5, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – ELS-N04
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, March 26
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, April 07
|Body
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm (6.23 x 2.86 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|OLED, 90Hz, HDR10
|Size
|6.58 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~91.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels (~441 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Kirin 990 5G (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Memory
|Card slot
|NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Quad
|50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF
TOF 3D, (depth)
|Features
|Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720@7680fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR; gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Dual
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, AF
IR TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Infrared Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 40W
Fast wireless charging 27W
Fast reverse wireless charging 27W
|Misc
|Colors
|Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Black
|Models
|ELS-NX9, ELS-N04, ELS-AN00, ELS-TN00
|Price
|$ 785.00 / € 665.00 / £ 569.95 / C$ 999.00 / Rp 9,999,000
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 496356 (v8)
GeekBench: 12848 (v4.4), 3197 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 31fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-27.5 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
