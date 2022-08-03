Huawei Pocket P50 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei Pocket P50. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, December 23

Launch Announced 2021, December 23 Status Available. Released 2021, December 23

Body Dimensions Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm Weight 190 g (6.70 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Foldable OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz Size 6.9 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1188 x 2790 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~442 ppi density) Cover display:

OLED, 1.04 inch, 340 x 340 pixels, 328 ppi

Platform OS HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe), no Google Play Services Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF

13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), AF

32 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.14″, 0.7µm, AF Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 10.7 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) Features HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, color spectrum UV illuminator

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 40W

Reverse charging 5W

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.