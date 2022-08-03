Huawei Pocket P50 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei Pocket P50. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, December 23
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1x
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – International
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, December 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, December 23
|Body
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm
Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm
|Weight
|190 g (6.70 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Foldable OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
|Size
|6.9 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1188 x 2790 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~442 ppi density)
|Cover display:
OLED, 1.04 inch, 340 x 340 pixels, 328 ppi
|Platform
|OS
|HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe), no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|40 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), AF
32 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.14″, 0.7µm, AF
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|10.7 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, color spectrum
|UV illuminator
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 40W
Reverse charging 5W
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Silver
|Models
|BAL-AL00, BAL-L49
|Price
|$ 1,196.00 / € 830.00 / £ 1,281.10
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 768513 (v9)
GeekBench: 3077 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 40fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-30.1 LUFS (Below average)
|Battery life
