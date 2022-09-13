What is 6G Internet? The Difference Between 5G and 6G Internet - TechnoChops

The next big thing in the world of internet technology is coming soon for the public.

6G Is Coming:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on social media and the internet, it tells that 6G is coming in the upcoming years. It is currently in the works. It will leap the mobile connectivity and be 3x faster than 5G.

There are a lot of developing stories and information out there related to 6G. It will be replacing 5G, but as of now, it is not a functioning technology. It is in its research phase, and the pilot project will be out in the next few years. Most of the telecom companies are focused and currently putting their efforts into bringing better 5G connectivity to their customers across the world.

As per the reports and sources, Ericsson’s Erik Ekudden (CTO), during the MWVC 2019 Shanghai back in July 2019, said, ‘It’s a little too early to talk about 6G’. Meanwhile, in December 2022, Verizon CTO Kyle Malady said, ‘I really don’t know what is 6G is.’

If we look at all of this, it means 6G might be in the research phase right now. Some of the sources say that it will take 5-6 years. In other reports, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told CNBC back in September 2019 that 6G would take at least ten years. There’s a report published by ABI research that has predicted an early commercial deployment will be occurring in 2028 and 2029.

6G vs. 5G:

At the moment, we don’t know how fast 6G will be; however, the estimates tell us that it will be faster and quicker than 5G. It will be way faster than our normal internet connectivity. Experts expect that 6G will be delivering a whopping speed of 1 TB per second, or at least 8,000 gigabits per second.

Some sources that these speeds will be able to download high-definition movies in some seconds. At the moment, we can only expect higher speeds, but once the 6G is out for the public, then we can see its accurate speeds and everything.

Moreover, 6G will have a very lower latency and low ping on the connection. Some reports are out telling that 6G will be totally wireless. Some people say it will be using devices acting as antennas using a decentralized network. It will not be under the control of a single network operator.