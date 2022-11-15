6 Best Practices For The Video Game Translation - TechnoChops

Video game translation services are a complex task. It is one complicated process that requires translation to create a different dynamic. It may include an adaptation of literary, and audiovisual translation as well as software translation. As the process involves converting a story, characters, and their dialogues into a new language so the task has to be taken care of vigilantly. Therefore it is important that publishers and companies carry out the projects accordingly. It has a lot of technical aspects. The developers and publishers understand well how challenging video game translation could be. This is why everyone prefers good developers and translators now. There is no place for newbies in the technical process of game translation. As people often end up making mistakes.

Considering the technicalities here is a list of six practices that the developers should ensure to carry out in order to make it more accurate and adaptable.

1. Only Professional Translators

Video game translation is a specialized field so working with professionals should be the first and foremost practice. The developers should prefer translators who have proven experience in gaming translation as it is a challenging field. Working with professionals is vital to get good results and achieving the desired goals. A lot of translation companies stay true to their words and deliver quality work as per their commitment. Whereas many others despite claiming good services often fail to deliver as expected. Thus it is important to take time and do thorough research before indulging in it.

2. Market Research

This should be one of the top practices for developers. Conducting market research and choosing languages with an extensive market is the key to ensuring that you get the revenue targets set for every market and audience. Tapping a new market is not an easy task. It requires a lot of effort dedication and market research. You can not understand the preferences and choices of the target market region until you have run research there. In order to make your content and games happen in the new region it is imperative to know your target audience and the type of games they play. This can lead to ultimate success.

3. Knowing he Audience

Each target market differs from others on many ground rules. This could be language, culture as well as customs, and traditions. So the publishers and developers should look for this to understand it. The developers need to be clear on the type of games that their target market enjoys playing. They need to launch a video game after getting fully prepared for it. For instance, if you intend to tap the German market, you need to make sure you hire German translation services who understand the differences between demographics, the expectation of German audiences, and the german cultural factors which are important to consider to offer translation.

4. Contextual Translation

The translators should be provided with the right context of the video games. This is crucial to get the maximum results on this. The translation of the game is only possible when there is contextual information. So that translators can put in their best efforts after properly understanding the content and context. They also need to be made aware of the storyline, plot, and characters so that they know they are working on a proper script which requires the exact translation to make the new audiences understand clearly.

5. Planning Beforehand

This practice can save a lot of hassles and problems for developers and publishers. Planning beforehand should be a regular practice with a project which requires translation. As the translation process can take time and can make things complicated unexpectedly. Editing, rewriting and proofreading are also time taking tasks. Thus, planning at the early stages of development in game localization services can be beneficial for the developers as well as translators. In case you plan to book a translation agency beforehand CCJK is one of the most professional and popular translation agencies.

6. Designing and Developing The Translation

Once the planning is done beforehand the designing and development should be the next step. It should be designed and developed with the preferences and choices of new target audiences in mind so that the launched product which is a video game here can strike the right chord with them. French people love playing games and it is their favorite leisure activity. A recent survey tells that the French gaming industry had a new record gaming turnover of nearly 6 billion euros. Mobile games were the most played in this region due to the fact that people can play these on their gadgets without much hassle. Therefore, to tap the French market with your game, you need to make sure you have a professional and native team of translators to offer French translation services.

Conclusion

Video game translation is hectic and thus requires planning and designing beforehand. The developers should make sure they have done their relevant search and also know their target audience well to launch a video game for them. They should make sure they know the best practices before they start the process.