Konami PES 2022 Mobile Release Date: eFootball 22 Update Coming Out Soon?

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet, gaming forums and social media, the very famous game studio and publisher, Konami, has revealed that they are planning to launch the PES 2022 Mobile later this year after getting delayed many times.

Konami PES 2022 Mobile Details:



As per the leaks and rumors, Konami’s PES 2022 Mobile will be getting released this year for the footy fans as well as they have a list of changes for the eFootball 2022 update for Android users and IOS users.

As per the reports, it says the confirmed PES 2022 Mobile release date is scheduled for June 2, 2022. It will be available on Android and iOS devices.



New Gameplay and Features:



It will come with new and advanced gameplay and Dream Team features and improvements to the win/loss decision-making in the online matches. Players will find server enhancements through the client-server system. Many big events that will be happening in the game after release won’t start until later in June.

Player Contracts:

Players in eFootball 2022 will have a set duration for their contracts. This duration will be for roughly 365 days once the player is signed. Players with the expiring contract will not be removed. Although, you won’t be able to develop them any further as well as they won’t be able to participate in any type of matches.

Match Types:

As per the reports, there will be four types of matches:

Tour Event

Challenge Event

Online Quick Match

Online Match Lobby

Players that are on the contract will be able to play all of these types of matches. If a player’s contract has expired, then the player will be limited to participation in matches. That player can only be used in the Online Quick Match and Online Match Lobby.

Leaked Specifications For Phones:

As per the reports, the developer and publisher Konami have stated some devices will no longer support when the eFootball 2022 is released.

For the Android devices,

Android OS 7 or higher

RAM: 2GB or more

ARM-Based Quad-Core CPU (1.5 GHz) or above.

For the players who have iOS devices, they will need to upgrade their iPhone, iPod or iPad to the iOS 13 or higher.

iPhone 6S or above

iPad Pro (9.7-inch) or above

iPad (5th generation) or above

iPad Air 2 or above

iPad mini 4 or above

iPod touch (7th generation)