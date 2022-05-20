God Of War: Ragnarok Coming Soon? What To Expect?

According to the reports, Sony is currently working on the newest addition to the God of War game series. It will be the final edition to the Norse era of the game. It is set to be released in the year 2022 for the PS4 and PS5

God of War: Ragnarok Details, Leaks, and Rumors:

As per the leaks and rumors that are circulating on the internet and social media, Santa Monica Studio, a well-known game studio of Sony, showed a glimpse of the new accessibility features in the new and upcoming game God of War: Ragnarok. They have released a new audio descriptive version of the game’s announcement trailer.

Accessibility Options and Features:

According to the reports, the accessibility options in God of War have been brought into the limelight, and newer features will be added to Ragnarok. It includes over 60 adjustable settings as well as an option to choose from auto-sprint, subtitles, caption size and color. Players can adjust the contrast mode that will make the characters in the game more visible against the darker backgrounds. Moreover, there’s a new feature that indicates to you that the interactable object is near you.

According to the designers and developers, they are working on rebuilding the controlling remapping system. There will be a wide range of preset layouts which players can pick as well as they can customize the remapping and tweak it as per their needs. Also, players can swap the individual buttons and select them for complex actions.

There will be a selection of alternate configurations from a preset list. There will be multiple ways to customize the controls for certain actions that require tapping more than one button at a time. It will be useful for TouchPad Shortcuts for doing things like Spartan Rage, Navigation Assist and Quick Turn.

As per the rumors, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio are working and optimizing the game, God of War Ragnarok, so it doesn’t come up with any glitch on the launch edition. Both of the companies know that it is the most anticipated game after Horizon Forbidden West from Sony this year.