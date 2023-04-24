Top Rugged Phones For NBA Athletes

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, but an active lifestyle does sometimes place devices we use regularly at risk of daily wear and tear. As a professional in the sports industry, the use of a smartphone may go way beyond simply checking for social media updates and confirming the latest NBA Finals odds.

Therefore, it becomes increasingly important that you invest in a gadget that will suit an athletic lifestyle that involves regular activity.

As an NBA athlete who’s looking to purchase a smartphone, your main priority may be to get a device that’s big on space so you’re able to download apps and programs in line with training technology and updates on schedules, important events, and keeping track of your health and diet.

Nowadays, the market is filled with countless options that you can choose from, but when it comes to maintaining an active lifestyle, you may want to consider investing in a rugged phone too.

Curious to know why? Well, you’re in luck because, in this article, we’ll be sharing reasons why a rugged phone may be worthwhile and top options you can try as an NBA athlete.

Why You Should Consider Getting A Rugged Phone

NBA players are known to have an active lifestyle that involves training, travel, and much more. While smartphone devices are great for helping them maintain their daily activities and keep various aspects of their professional lives on track and in order, moving around a lot may put valuable yet sensitive devices at risk of damage.

Rugged phones are known for their hard-wearing build that keeps them safe from daily wear and tear that you’d typically get from cracks and scratches. Instead, these devices can withstand dirty and dusty encounters, submersion in water, impune weather, and high drops, making them ideal for athletes and professionals who are constantly on the go.

Top Rugged Phones for Athletes

As a professional athlete, a rugged phone is necessary. You may not think much of it at first because regular smartphones are aesthetically pleasing and good at getting the job done, like checking the most recent odds NBA data, but this doesn’t take away the fact that these devices require additional care in handling.

Rugged phones don’t require special care, and while some athletes may complain about its utilitarian look, nowadays, you can find options that are sleeker and more smooth in appearance, thanks to different designs and styles.

Doogee S95 Pro

By far, this is one of the best-rugged phones on the market. Not only does it offer the commendable processing power, but it also comes with a well-protected build that includes a rubber and metal frame, meaning that if you found yourself accidentally dropping it, it wouldn’t break, crack, or scratch easily.

With a fingerprint sensor that increases device security and three cameras on the back for high-quality images, the device is nothing short of what the latest high-end smartphones can offer. Plus, it offers a RAM of 8GB, making it one of the few rugged phones that comes with that kind of capacity.

AGM X3

If you’re obsessed with graphics and big on taking pictures, then you may want to invest in the AGM X3. With a large high-definition screen, 12-megapixel back camera, and 20-megapixel front camera, it’s the third flagship phone of its brand, especially because it’s certified under iP69 and has passed the MIL-STD 810G test.

The device is thin and lighter when you compare it to other rugged phones, and it packs a punch in offering the best chipset that comes with 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 846, meaning you can do a lot more with it than just place bets and confirm odds for NBA Championship.

But one thing worth noting about the device is that its battery isn’t as powerful, so you might find yourself needing it to charge it daily.

Other Rugged Phones Worth Considering

Thankfully, the market offers numerous devices to choose from, and this means you can find something in line with affordability, great specs, pleasant design, exceptional camera quality, and additional features. So, another three devices worth considering include the: