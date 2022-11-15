13th-Gen CPUs Are Here: Which CPU Is Best For You? - TechnoChops

The tech world is filled with incredible technology and advanced hardware these days. Every semiconductor, transistor, and micro-transistor company is coming up with something new with cutting-edge technology. Intel has been working on the 13th-Gen CPUs as well as the new generation of CPUs is here. These CPUs come with fast processing speeds with higher bandwidth and top-notch benchmarks. The core count and thread count are higher than the competitors, and they are single-handedly outperforming every competition right now. Keep reading this article, and you will get to know about the 13th-gen CPUs by Intel.

13th-Gen CPUs:

Intel’s 12th-Gen CPUs Alder Lake’s successor, 13th-Gen Raptor Lake, is here. It comes with a higher count of cores, next-level connectivity, cutting-edge core architecture, support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and a higher speed of 6.0 GHz peak boost clock that is officially verified. The company is currently claiming that Raptor Lake CPUs will be getting a 15% gain in single-threaded performance, and there will be a 41% gain in the multithreaded as compared to the previous Alder Lake. Moreover, there will be an overall 40% performance scaling.

Most of these chips will be arriving soon in stores, and they will be competing with AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processors. It will be a battle between the top-notch processors from both companies. Let’s see who takes the cake and stays on top of the listing.

The previous generation, Alder Lake, was a bit underpowered, and they weren’t performing really well. They didn’t perform really well to stay in a leadership position in the CPU benchmarks rankings as the competitor, AMD, was everywhere in the list with their Ryzen processor lineup. AMD has been coming up with ultimate and bleeding-edge technology processors, which are all set to take the crown.

The reason why Ryzen 5000 processors outperform Intel’s Alder Lake chips in everything, including performance, price, and power metric, is that 12th Gen CPUs came with underpowered performance.

To outperform the AMD processors and to take the crown back, Intel came up with the 13th-Gen CPUs, which are pretty amazing in terms of performance, price, and everything. So far, they have been giving a tough time to the competitors, and they are the talk of the town right now.

Below we will see a comparison between AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 vs Intel’s Raptor Lake processors:

Intel Raptor Lake Processors:

Core i9-13900 K / KF : Price ($589 for K, $564 for KF) | 24 Cores + 32 Threads | 3.0 P-Core / 5.8 Boost Clock | 2.2 GHz E-Core / 4.3 Boost Clock | 68 MB Cache (L2 32 / L3 36) | TDP / PBP / MTP (125W / 253W) | Memory: DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

Core i7-13700 K / KF : Price ($409 for K, $384 for KF) | 16 Cores + 24 Threads | 3.4 P-Core / 5.4 Boost Clock | 2.5 GHz E-Core / 4.2 Boost Clock | 54 MB Cache (L2 24 / L3 30) | TBP / PBP / MTP (125 W / 253 W) | Memory: DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

Core i5-13600 K / KF : Price ($319 for K, $294 for KF) | 14 Cores + 20 Threads | 3.5 P-Core / 5.4 Boost Clock | 2.6 GHz E-Core / 3.9 Boost Clock | 44 MB Cache (L2 20 / L3 24) | TBP / PBP / MTP (125W / 181 W) | Memory: DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Processors:

Ryzen 9 7590X: Price ($699) | 24 Cores & 32 Threads | P-Core 4.5 / 5.7 Boost Clock | 80 MB Cache (L2 16 / L3 64) | TDP / PBP / MTP (170W / 230W) | DDR5 – 5200

Ryzen 7 7700X: Price ($399) | 8 Cores & 16 Threads | P-Core 4.5 / 5.4 Boost Clock | Cache 40 MB (L2 8 / L3 32) | TDP / PBP / MTP (125W / 142W) | DDR5-5200

Ryzen 5 7600X: Price ($299) | 6 Cores & 12 Threads | P-Core 4.7 / 5.3 Boost Clock | Cache 38 MB (L2 6 / L3 32) | TDP / PBP / MTP (105W / 142W) | DDR5-5200

Specifications and Features of Intel’s 13th-Gen Raptor Lake:

We will be listing down the features and specifications of Intel’s 13th-Gen Raptor Lake below:

Codename Raptor Lake

Desktop and mobile launch in Q4 2022

Up to 24 cores and 32 threads on the ‘Intel 7’ process node (34-core spotted)

Up to 8 Raptor Cove Performance cores (P-Cores and 16 Gracemont Efficiency cores (E-Cores)

Raptor Lake-S (65W to 125W desktop) and Raptor Lake-P (15W to 45W mobile)

Up to 6 GHz Boost

Up to 36 MB of L3 Cache (20% more than predecessor), up to 32 MB L2 (2.3x increase)

DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 memory support

x16 PCIe 5.0 and x4 PCIe 4.0 interface

Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4

Support for PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs and AI M.2 Module

Single-threaded performance (15% increase), Multithreaded performance (41% gain)

Socket LGA 1700 with backward compatibility for current coolers. Mobile chips are BGA compatible.

700-series mobo chipset: Z790, H770, B760 Motherboards

Chipset: Around 20 PCIe 4.0 and eight PCIe 3.0

Next-level overclocking features with per-core overclocking and ETVB (Efficient Thermal Velocity Boost)

According to the reports and sources, it tells that Intel rolled out their 13th-Gen Raptor Lake processors back on 20th October. Intel has said that they will be bringing the 13th-gen mobile processors for laptops and notebooks this year.

The preorder window is open for people to place their orders and get their hands on the all-new Raptor Lake chips. However, you will need a Z790 motherboard to equip it for your PC. The Non-K CPUs and B760 and H760 chipsets will be coming next year. As of now, some sources have said that there won’t be an official release of these chipsets until 5th January 2023.

Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has announced that the mobile CPUs will be making their way to the market this year.

Pricing:

Intel’s 13th gen processors have different prices because of their specifications. You can pick the one that suits your preferences. Check them below:

Core i9: K version for $589 and KF version for $564

Core i7: K version for $409 and KF version for $384

Core i5: K version for $319 and KF version for $294

Which One Is Best For You?

If you are that person who does heavy tasks on the computer using high-demanding programs or if your life is all about gaming and streaming, then you can go for the Core i9 processor. You can pick the variant as per your needs. The cost and specs are in front, and the decision depends on you. If you opt for this processor, you will be able to play the latest games as well as run programs that require higher speeds.

If you want something that would let you play games at higher resolutions and also let you use programs that are more demanding, Core i7 would be an ideal option for you. It comes with the K and KF variants, from which you can choose on your own. You can read about the specifications of this chip if you want.

Core i5 of Raptor Lake will be an incredible option for people who want a processor that is future-proof and performs really well. The count of cores and threads is ideal in this processor, and you will be able to run games at FHD resolution and perform heavy tasks on this processor.

FAQs:

We have some of your questions answered. You can read them below:

Can I play AAA titles on these new CPUs?

Of course, you can. All of these new CPUs are made with perfection to meet the requirements of every AAA title that is released or will be released in the future.

Can I pair flagship RTX cards with these CPUs?

If you are looking forward to an incredible gaming experience, you have to pair these CPUs with some of the best cards that are available in the market.

Do these CPUs support DDR5 rams?

Yes, they do support DDR5 rams. However, users can use DDR4 rams as well. They just have to make sure that the socket is accurate and compatible with the RAMs.

Can I run Adobe Suite on these processors?

Yes, you can run high-demanding programs of Adobe Suite on these processors. You can push these CPUs to their limits, and still, you will get an incredible experience.

Are the benchmarks of Intel’s Raptor Lake higher than AMD’s 7000 Zen 4?

Yes, the benchmarks are way higher than AMD’s 7000 Zen 4. Raptor Lake processors have beefed-up specs, which make them do the tasks in a jiffy and push their performance to the limits.

Final Thoughts:

To conclude, you are pretty much aware of the latest all-new and advanced CPUs of Intel. Raptor Lake processors are incredible, and they come with a higher count of cores and threads. On top of it, there are more caches with higher frequencies. Moreover, people who want to do high-demanding tasks, as well as AAA-title gaming on their PC, can get their hands on these CPUs and then pair them with the flagship GPUs of AMD and NVIDIA. Also, the best part about these CPUs is that they are future-proofing and will give you 4-5 years of support.