6 Best VPNs For Fortnite To Bypass IP Ban - TechnoChops

Free VPNs are available everywhere on the internet. You can download them and use them as per your needs. Most gamers across the world have to use VPNs to play games. Some of those VPNs give them less speed and less security; as we know that Fortnite is a game that is played by many gamers in the world, and some of them find it difficult to play Fortnite because of the bypass IP Ban. Keep reading this article, and you will get to know about the best VPNs which can let you play Fortnite with more speed and security.

Free VPNs for Fortnite Players:

If you are in search of the best and free VPNs to play Fortnite, then you can try out these options, which are mentioned below:

1) ProtonVPN (Best For Serious Gamers):

If you are a serious gamer who’s looking forward to playing Fortnite, then ProtonVPN is the best bet. This VPN will be an ideal option for players who want a VPN that comes with unlimited monthly data. It means you can play Fortnite all day and all night without worrying about running out of data.

ProtonVPN’s app is compatible with DD-WRT routers. You can easily add a VPN to your console. Installing a VPN on a DD-WRT router will improve performance and reduce latency.

ProtonVPN will be providing maximum protection with 256 encryption, DNS leak protection and an automatic kill switch.

Users can opt-in for the premium plan, which will give them an edge in improved speeds, additional server locations and increased security features.

2) Hotspot Shield:

HotSpot Shield is one of the most popular VPNs in the world and also an ideal VPN for the Fortnite players out there. The servers are pretty much quick, all thanks to the super-fast Catapult Hydra protocol that is available for free users.

The speed will vary depending on your current location. If you are close to the US, you will get better signals with less latency. It comes with a 15 GB month data cap, which is sort of limiting. For people who are casual players of Fortnite, this is an ideal option for you. There’s a P2P option also available for the users.

PC and mobile gamers will both be receiving protection in the form of AES 256-bit encryption and malware protection that are built into the servers. It has no strict no-logs privacy.

3) Hide.me:

Hide.me is the third contender on this list. It can be installed on DD-WRT-compatible routers; that is pretty much a fair choice. It is ideal for any device that can play Fortnite on it. It will protect one single device on the free plan.

Speeds on this VPN are normal, but the 2 GB monthly cap is the dealbreaker. It is pretty much low for most gamers.

The security features for the free version are more than normal. Users will be receiving AES-256 military-grade encryption and IP leak protection to keep them secure from ISP trackers and scammers. On top of that, there’s an automatic kill switch to keep your privacy safe.

4) Windscribe:

Windscribe is the fourth VPN on this list. It is the most user-friendly VPN for Fortnite. It will be offering a router-friendly VPN to gamers that is great for console players to protect their consoles while playing Fortnite. The speeds are great and stable for all of the devices.

Whenever you are looking for Fortnite VPN, which offers many locations, Windscribe is your go-to VPN for that. Users will be receiving 10 GB of data per month, which will allow gamers to play Fortnite. It can be 15-20 matches every day. P2P hosting is also available in Windscribe’s VPN service.

5) TunnelBear:

TunnelBear is the fifth contender on this list. It is hands-down the easy-to-use free VPN for Fortnite. You can play Fortnite with more than 20 locations around the world. It has AES 256-bit encryption that will shield IP addresses. The malware-blocking Vigilante mode on TunnelBear is ideal, which keeps you protected from DDOS attacks with an automatic kill switch for privacy security.

The dealbreaker of TunnelBear of the data cap, which is 500 MB monthly. On top of that, it isn’t compatible with routers. So, players with a console won’t find any good at using this VPN.

You can download these VPNs for free and use them as per your needs. If you casually play Fortnite, you can go for the VPN that comes with a good amount of monthly data cap. Make sure you try out all the VPNs and get subscribed to the one that gives you good benefits.