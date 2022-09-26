The Ultimate Guide On How To Land Your Dream Job In The Tech Industry - TechnoChops

According to new research by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, tech companies fill an average of 25,000 positions each month, and the need for highly qualified tech professionals is only rising.

However, when looking for the best Tech Jobs, you’ll quickly find out that not all employers, roles, or positions are created equal. And, with the competition among candidates getting fiercer by the minute, navigating this fast-changing environment has become all the more difficult – especially for new entries in the industry.

So, how can you make sure to hone your competitive edge and land your dream tech job? In this quick-start guide, you’ll find the essential tips to build a winning resume, find the right employer, and land your dream tech job.

Pinpoint the Best Career Path for Your Needs

The world of technology is expanding and developing at an unprecedented rate, and companies are more and more in need of highly specialized professionals that excel in specific fields.

That is why, before dedicating time and effort to getting the certifications needed to work in tech, you’ll need to find out which niche you wish to specialize in.

No matter whether you have always wanted to become an AI specialist or you are interested in helping companies fend off the threats associated with cybercrime, your choice of niche should be determined by your personal preferences, existing professional background, and market trends – which takes us to our second point!

Learn More About Your Niche and the Industry as a Whole

When selecting a niche to work in, career path, or employer, it is vital to assess the current and rising trends bound to reshape the market. After all, the tech world is certainly a fast-moving one! This means that current systems might be outdated in just a few years while the technologies that are still in their infancy might be the ones to watch out for. These may include cryptocurrencies and Fintech as well as the Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain, AI, and Machine Learning.

Spend time researching the market and new field to specialize in before diving headfirst into a training or study course.

Hone Your Competitive Edge With the Right Certifications

Once you know where you wish your career path to take you, it is time to gain credibility as a prospective job candidate. You can do so by collecting your references, pulling together the experience you have gained over time, and showcasing your Degrees or certifications.

If you have been researching job offers and specific responsibilities that might not be within your skill set, consider closing the gap by investing in training courses and internationally-recognized certifications. After all, according to new research by the World Economic Forum, around 50% of the workforce will need upskilling to keep up with new technologies and automation. Investing in learning new skills can get you ahead of the competition!

If you are in the market for a tech job, the first step is to update your resume and CV. but while your PDF or paper version might be important when applying for jobs, keeping your social media profiles and digital presence up to date is just as critical!

If you are unsure about how updating your profiles can help you land your dream job, remember that around 67% of hiring managers report looking at candidates’ LinkedIn profiles while 65% of companies look at their Facebook profiles.

Get To Know the Main (and Best!) Employers in the Sector

The tech industry is evolving quickly, and new companies are appearing every day. At the same time, no two employers will offer the same terms, work environment, and career progression opportunities.

So, when looking for a company to work for, make sure to look beyond the salary offered to you. Start by investigating their values, mission, vision, and ethos, but don’t overlook the importance of looking at past employees’ feedback and customer reviews.

Network, Network, Network!

Networking with other companies and professionals in the industry is essential to understand the industry demand, set your expectations, and compare offers. If you are just getting started in the industry, consider taking part in local industry events, national fairs, and even online webinars and webinars.

Apply for the Right Jobs – And Don’t Get Discouraged by Rejections!

According to new surveys, job seekers apply for an average of 10-15 jobs and receive between 6 and 10 rejections – it is all part of the process!

So, if you are looking for your dream tech job, you might need to experience multiple interviews, prepare for complex hiring processes, and get through a strict selection. Just make sure you are prepared to deal with a few rejections along the way!

Pro tip – Hone your interview and public speaking skills and learn more about the company and hiring managers before the interview day!

Don’t Compromise on Benefits and On-the-Job Training

Most companies – not only the ones operating within the tech industry – are scrambling to find and keep the best and rising tech talents out there. And, as the Great Resignation continues to sweep the country, this has become all the more difficult – even for the best employers out there!

That is why when you are showing up to your next interview, you should know your value – as well as the industry benchmarks! Make sure your next employer will be able to uphold the industry standards and compete with the best companies in terms of salary offered, perks, benefits, and work schedule.

Consider Internships and Entry-Level Positions – and Find a Mentor Who Can Help You Grow

Landing the dream job in the tech industry might require a competitive skillset – but also patience and resilience! Indeed, depending on your experience, you might have to approach the tech industry by applying for entry-level jobs and positions.

In any case, don’t underestimate the importance of mentors! Having a mentor by your side can help you bulk up your network, find career guidance, learn valuable insights, and boost your chances of success in the tech industry

Continue Learning and Upgrading Your Skills

As we have seen above, the tech industry isn’t static. In turn, your skillset needs to remain dynamic and ready to adapt to the new and rising trends in the industry. Ensure that the company you are going to work with will provide ongoing, on-the-job training and education. And, don’t forget that the best investment you could make is in yourself!