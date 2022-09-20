What Are the 5 Best Types of Optical Modules?

In order to meet different application requirements, optical modules with different parameters and functions emerge as the times require. The classification methods and types of optical modules are as follows.

1. Form Factor

Optical modules are divided into the following common types according to the package form: SFP, SFP+, SFP28, QSFP+, QSFP28 and QSFP-DD.

(1) SFP optical module is an upgraded version of GBIC, with a maximum rate of 4.25G, mainly composed of lasers, and is characterized by small size and hot swappability.

(2) SFP+ optical module is an enhanced version of SFP, with a transmission rate of 10Gbps, which can meet the application of 8.5G Fibre Channel and 10G Ethernet.

(3) The transmission rate of the SFP28 optical module is 25Gbps. Its advantages are low power consumption, high port density, and support for hot swapping.

(4) The QSFP+ optical module has a transmission rate of 40Gbps, supports MPO fiber optic connectors and LC fiber optic connectors, and is characterized by being small and hot-swappable.

(5) The QSFP28 optical module adopts 4 25Gbit/s channels for parallel transmission, and the transmission rate is 100Gbps, which meets the application of 100G Ethernet.

(6) The rate of QSFP-DD optical module is 200Gbps and 400Gbps, using 8 25Gbit/s channels and 8 50Gbit/s channels respectively.

2. Transmission Rate

According to different transmission rates, optical modules can be divided into 1G optical modules (ie gigabit optical modules), 10G optical modules (ie 10G optical modules), 25 optical modules, 40G optical modules, 100G optical modules and 400G optical modules.

3. Transmission Method

Optical modules can be divided into three types: simplex optical modules, half-duplex optical modules and full-duplex optical modules according to the supported data transmission methods.

(1) Simplex optical modules only support data transmission in the same direction. For example, a TV station can send signals to the audience, but the audience cannot send signals to the TV station.

(2) The half-duplex optical module supports data transmission in two directions, but does not support data transmission in both directions at the same time. For example, walkie-talkies can support mutual calls, but do not support simultaneous speech.

(3) The full-duplex optical module supports data transmission in two directions at the same time. For example, a mobile phone can support simultaneous calls between two parties.

4. Fiber Type

Optical modules can be divided into single-mode optical modules and multi-mode optical modules according to different types of applicable optical fibers, where single-mode and multi-mode refer to the transmission mode of optical fibers in optical modules. Single-mode optical modules are mostly used in long-distance transmission, while multi-mode optical modules are mostly used in short-distance transmission.

5. Application

According to different application fields, optical modules can be divided into SDH optical modules, Fibre Channel optical modules, Ethernet optical modules and digital video optical modules.

(1) SDH optical modules are mainly used in SDH/SONET networks, such as common Gigabit SFP optical modules, 10 Gigabit SFP+ optical modules, etc.

(2) The Fibre Channel optical module is mainly used in the Fibre Channel storage network link of the data center. It is characterized by miniaturization, low power consumption, and hot swap, which can meet the needs of fast transmission of large amounts of information.

(3) Ethernet optical modules are mainly used in local area networks, such as common ordinary optical modules, WDM optical modules and BiDi optical modules.

(4) The digital video optical module is mainly used in the transmission of PDH optical transceivers and high-definition video and is characterized by small size and hot capability.

Conclusion

So here are different types of optical modules that you can use. Leave your thoughts in the comment section. You can also read all the tech related articles here at Technochops.