The Uphill Battle for Privacy Online - TechnoChops

Since their infancy, information technologies, and their crown jewel — the internet, has undergone many significant changes that keep changing our way of life. But as new, comfortable tools, digitised information storage, and virtual sources of entertainment enrich and modernize our everyday lives, only the most attentive, savvy internet users notice the trade off in privacy.

Data is the power that fuels IT improvements. With many sources of available information, we can find new ways to revolutionize the physical or find further advancements in the digital world. As the web grows and spreads convenience, it consumes the user’s right to anonymity. Because modern tools are too important and efficient, reversing the progress is out of the question.

Privacy is valued by all of us, and it can be an uphill battle to keep your data private online — even when you turn off your location settings and take extra measures. In this article, we will address the instances where user data was leaked and anonymity solutions that will help hide your online identity.

Proxy servers are easy to use and provide phenomenal assistance with the benefits of online privacy. With a good provider, you get more than anonymity — you can choose the location of your fake identity to access blocked websites, verify ads, and track the marketing trends in the region. Let’s use a Brazil proxy as an example. You do not have to reside in the country or even be in Latin America to see the web as the local users do. Most proxy providers have many millions of IPs around the world, making the search for a Brazil proxy very easy. To find out more about these specific proxies, or learn more about this privacy tool, check out Smartproxy — a new star in the proxy industry that offers plenty of information about the service, from how to set up your proxies to all the possible applications to squeeze every drop of benefit from your purchase. Right now, let’s look at the challenges and dangers of user privacy on the web.

Location tracking

Tech companies and other third parties have two ways to track our location. While this in itself is pretty alarming, some services revolve around tracking, such as running, cycling, fitness, or navigation apps. By getting access to your GPS the software can do its job and provide accurate results. But these apps and even less popular software that does not need your location can still track it at all times. Some manage to do so legally by disclosing it in their privacy policy that users rarely read, while others, usually affiliated with authoritarian countries, attempt to collect private user information from all possible points

. In most cases, these apps do not need precise location tracking and can work just fine with a close estimate provided by your IP address. The lack of privacy laws and complicated policies help tech companies continue their relentless hunger for private data. Even if the information is not relevant to the advertised service, successful apps with many active users can process and sell this information without your knowledge.

Location tracking through an IP address is convenient because it offers adjusted, personalized browsing sessions that help local businesses, influencers, websites, and search results stand out. For example, by knowing your approximate location, search engines can lead you to local or close retailers that will deliver your products faster and guarantee shipment. However, IP addresses can be filtered by location to block users from accessing forbidden websites. Through location tracking, tech companies and government agencies can censor the internet for chosen groups of people.

How companies track your interests

Before entering most websites, we are greeted with tracking cookies that monitor user preferences. While the service can be convenient, the visitor usually has no way to opt out of tracking, only the choice between all trackers and necessary cookies.

The average internet user is rarely aware of additional third-party cookies on popular websites and follows our browsing sessions to collect preferences and offer personalized ads everywhere they go.

How proxy servers mitigate the damage to online privacy

Tech companies that contribute to the development of modern gadgets have the power to track users, even if we turn off location settings and opt out of many features. However, modern internet users show big interest in privacy tools that help to reduce the leakage of private information from every digital footprint. Proxy servers eliminate approximate location tracking from an IP address and help change identities in browsing sessions. Agreeing to website trackers won’t have an effect if the user uses a different intermediary server for unique browsing sessions. The market has many providers with beginner-friendly deals that offer a large pool of addresses for an affordable price. Proxy servers are a great solution that helps us eliminate the unnecessary reveal of network identity and feel safer in browsing sessions.