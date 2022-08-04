What is Hosting? What Are Turkey's Leading Hosting Providers? - TechnoChops

If you do research on the web about what is hosting or what is web hosting, you probably try to understand how to create your website and you may have decided to set up a website for your company, brand or yourself.

We have prepared this article to help you by explaining the most frequently asked information about hosting.

What Is Hosting Briefly and What Does It Do?

Hosting is a service purchased to ensure that your website and its contents are available online on 7/24. Hosting is a service rather than a product.

Hosting or web hosting service is the general name of the server hosting service that you need to purchase to create a website. You need to purchase 1 domain name (your companyname.com) and a suitable hosting for you to publish your website. Hosting and domain are two different concepts that are often confused for beginners. If you want to get detailed information about the domain, you can also read our article What is a domain?

What is a Hosting Company/Provider?

Hosting companies are companies that provide storage space for your website or applications on a server. Hosting companies offer web hosting packages suitable for every infrastructure and every need.

Web hosting companies are also technology and service provider companies. You need to rent the technology and services of web hosting companies annually or monthly to host your websites and applications on the internet.

What is considered when choosing a hosting company?

One thing to consider when choosing a hosting company is which hosting service will be the most suitable for your needs. You will use WordPress infrastructure, you need to choose Linux hosting or customized WordPress hosting packages.

If your website is prepared in ASP software language, you will need to choose windows hosting. If you are not very knowledgeable about these issues, it will be the first step to contact the people who prepared your website and find out which type of hosting is suitable for you.

You should compare hosting prices and hosting packages, as well as evaluate features such as technical support, backup, free SSL, and free panel when choosing hosting companies. If they don’t offer free SSL certificates, you will have to make a mandatory payment for the website to have a secure HTTP protocol at around $9.99 per year.

Briefly, What to Consider When Choosing a Web Hosting Company and Package

You need to understand what your website needs are.

You should check their hosting times and subscription offers.

Check the security of servers and website work time.

Check if the hosting provider company has a trial version and a refund.

Understand what package replacement and package upgrade options are.

Evaluate the available add-ons it offers you and the add-ons and additional services you can purchase

If you want to set up an e-commerce site, you need to find out if it offers the necessary features and SSL service for free. If it does not provide free SSL service, you will need to purchase an SSL certificate.

Inquire about the difference between initial purchase and subscription renewal prices.

Find out what kind of control panel you can access for free, such as Cpanel, and Plesk.

Inquire about the top traffic, account and domain limits for packages that offer unlimited plans.

Find out if email hosting services are included in your hosting services.

Know your website backup options.

Be assured that you will receive the support you need in a timely and tolerant manner.

To make sure your website will load fast, you can verify by running a Pingdom website speed test of several websites hosted with the hosting company.

What are the Hosting Types?

WordPress Hosting

It is necessary to talk about what WordPress is before moving on to WordPress hosting. Those who know already know. Because it is an open-source and free website content management system (CMS) with millions of users around the world.

WordPress hosting, on the other hand, is a hosting option with customized features and plugins for websites in the WordPress infrastructure. You should search for features such as Light Speed ​​Cache, CDN, WP Site Builder, and WordPress Site number.

Shared Hosting

Hosting companies also offer options that allow resource sharing to multiple user accounts. If you have a small business or personal blog, shared hosting can be a good start. But of course, when you share resources with more than one website on the same server, your website may slow down in case of overload.

Reseller Hosting

It is usually the hosting system used by freelancer web designers and local web agencies. It is like a web designer’s web hosting job is covered by the hosting provider. The web designer can do this job by stating that he has provided the hosting service to the company he serves.

Dedicated Hosting

Consider a dedicated server area for your website or the websites you host. They can provide a perfect solution for large resource websites, corporate websites and private websites. Since the server will be rented specifically for you, the amount of ram on the server, processor options, etc. You can configure it according to your needs.

VPS Hosting

VPS (Virtual Private Server) means Private Virtual Server. VPS hosting is a hosting service for websites where resources on the server are allocated for each user. Websites hosted on VPS hosting will have faster and more consistent performance.

How to Get Hosting Service?

You should decide how you will make your website before you buy a hosting service. You can be a webmaster or a web designer or a web developer. If you want to set up your website, you will need to choose the package and company that suits your website needs and purchase the hosting service online with your credit card.

If you do not want to make your website yourself or you plan to do it using the website builders offered by the hosting companies, you can choose the appropriate hosting package of the relevant company for you and buy your service with online credit card payment.

However, if you want to work with a web designer or web agency to design your website, you will need to talk to them before purchasing hosting. For example, as we, Atakdomain.com, host our customers’ websites on our servers, our customers do not need to purchase hosting services from other companies. If you are in such a situation, it would be best to return the hosting package you bought before the return process.

What is Web Hosting?

Web hosting is another name for hosting service. Since a small number of users who want to get hosting services search for web hosting, hosting companies open separate service categories as web hosting services to stand out in search engines.

Of course, it will also be necessary to divide web hosting into categories such as e-commerce hosting, WordPress hosting, and Windows hosting.

What is Server?

A server is a computer program or device that provides services to a computer program and its user, also known as a server or client. The companies that provide hosting services mentioned on this page have very advanced server/server devices. Your website remains accessible 7/24 thanks to these devices and programs.

The web browser on the client computer sends a request to your website in the client programming model and your server answers this request and shows your website to the user. This is how we can summarize the server and the way the server works.

What is the Difference Between Hosting and Server?

Hosting, as we mentioned above, is the name given to the hosting service of a website on the internet. Highly equipped devices are required to provide hosting or web hosting service. These highly-equipped devices that provide hosting services are also called servers or servers.

Is There a Connection Between Hosting and Website Speed?

Yes. There is a link between hosting and website speed. But the slow opening of the website will not always be due to hosting or server. There are over 20 factors that affect website loading speed. An important issue here is that your server is located in the country you are in, which may affect the site opening speeds a little. For example, you have purchased a US-based hosting for your company in Turkey and your target audience is in Turkey. Your site will be slower to load. We, as Atak Domain, can remove this from being a handicap thanks to our advanced-cache software feature.

What is the Hosting Fee? Why Is Hosting Fee Priced in Dollars?

You may be thinking this way. Why do I pay a hosting company in Turkey in dollars? You may rightly think that you buy the internet with TL, salaries are paid with TL, and most of their other expenses are paid in TL, but why do I pay in dollars? But the truth of the matter is, unfortunately, all the expenses we have mentioned above cover 15-20% of a hosting company’s expenses, and all other important expenses are in dollar and euro exchange rates.

For example, the cost and maintenance of UPS/Uninterruptible Power Supply systems, the cost and maintenance of UPS batteries, the cost and maintenance of air-conditioning air conditioners, the cost and maintenance of energy systems and smart meters, the cost and maintenance of all network devices, etc. are calculated in foreign currency.

How to Choose the Most Suitable Hosting Package?

It will be useful and guiding to have basic knowledge of some technical issues to choose the most suitable hosting package. This article we have prepared for you is actually for you to choose your best hosting package and to understand some hosting terms better. You must first understand what your website needs to choose the best hosting package.

You will need to learn the software needs of your website from your best web designer or programmer. If your website is WordPress, what is your goal and expectation for your website? Are you targeting a corporate website with a very high traffic target or a comprehensive blog site? Of course, when you evaluate these situations, it may be more advantageous to consider fast and high-space hosting packages.

It would be good to call the hosting companies and get their opinion on this matter. You can start with the low-plan packages for the beginning, and don’t forget to ask how you will switch to the higher packages when your needs increase.

What Are Turkey’s Leading Hosting Providers?

Net Internet

It is a technology company established in Denizli in 2006. They state that as of 2016, they are the third data center hosting the most internet sites in the IP range in Turkey.

Return Policies: It provides a 15-day unconditional refund for all services except domain name services.

websites : netinternet.com.tr

Guzel Hosting

It was established in 2008, by Istanbul Based Hosting Company. They state that they are the company that hosts the most websites in Turkey with domestic capital.

Return Policies: You can return free of charge within 3 working days.

website : guzel.net.tr

Isim Tescil

It was established in 1988, by Istanbul/Turkey-Based Technology Company.

Return Policies: If you are not satisfied, you can return your Hosting Package within 7 days!

Website :isimtescil.net

IHS

It is a technology company established in 1999 based in Cyprus.

Return Policies: If the user is not satisfied with the products or services they have purchased, they can request a refund using the “E-destek” after-sales support software within 30 days from the date of sale of the product.

Website : ihs.com.tr

Atak Domain

Atak Domain company, based in Kocaeli / Turkey, is a company that provides services in the field of domain name, web hosting, and rental servers in Turkey in 2002.

Return Policies: It provides a 15-day unconditional refund for all services except domain name services.

website : www.atakdomain.com

Leading Foreign Hosting Companies

Godaddy

It has been providing internet domain services since 1997. It was acquired by VeriSign in 2002. Headquartered in Arizona/USA

Returns Policy : Annual Plans+ – Within 30 days from the transaction date. Monthly Plans*+ – Within 48 hours of the transaction date.

Website : tr.godaddy.com

Hostinger

2004 November. In Kaunas, Lithuania, a group of young entrepreneurs started a personal hosting company and named it Hosting Media.

Return Policy: Refunds are available for items purchased from Hostinger only if cancelled within 30 days from the transaction date.

Website : hostinger.web.tr

Dreamhost

DreamHost is a web hosting provider based in Los Angeles.

Refund Policy: They state it as clear pricing backed by an unbeatable 97-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

Website : dreamhost.com

HostGator

HostGator Houston is a web hosting provider in Austin, Texas.

Return Policy: If you are not satisfied with HostGator, we will give you your money back. No questions asked. They stated that during the first 45 calendar days, we will refund the full hosting fees.

Website : hostgator.com

SiteGround

SiteGround is a web hosting company founded in 2004 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Return Policy : 30-Day Money Back

Website : siteground.com

What is Linux Hosting?

Linux Hosting is a general name given to any hosting service or package with a Linux operating system. If you will not need to use MsSQl, ASP.NET, or .NET MVC on your website, Linux hosting will be ideal for you. The most suitable hosting for a static website or WordPress website is Linux hosting.

WordPress is software created in PHP language. PHP software will run best on a Linux server.

What is Windows Hosting?

Windows hosting is a general name given to any hosting package with the windows operating system. If you need to use MsSQl, ASP.NET, and .NET MVC on your website, you will need to use windows hosting. You will need to learn what language the infrastructure of your website is written in and you will need to buy a hosting package suitable for it before selling windows hosting or Linux hosting.

What is Cloud Hosting?

Cloud hosting allows a website to be hosted on multiple servers and use the resources of multiple servers simultaneously.

Cloud servers are more performance and more secure hosting solutions than other types of hosting. Corporate companies and e-commerce companies generally prefer cloud hosting services because they are much more costly than standard hosting types.

What is Mail Hosting?

You can also purchase a mail hosting service to use your corporate mail without problems apart from web hosting. In the mail services, you use in web hosting packages, the emails sent may fall into the junk or spam folder. Too many spam e-mails may come to your corporate e-mails.

You may experience some problems in sending and receiving mail. If your corporate mail flow is very important to you, it will be more accurate to get corporate mail hosting service in order not to have any problems with the above issues in the future. We open Yandex Corporate Mail accounts for our customers. It can manage its corporate mails on Yandex Connect Admin Tools for free. You can also evaluate free mail provider infrastructures such as Yandex mail.

What is E-Commerce Hosting?

E-commerce hosting services are hosting services that can host ready-made payment systems and e-commerce infrastructures. E-commerce hosting services vary from company to company. If one of the points you should pay attention to when buying e-commerce hosting is to use the website infrastructure of the hosting company, will the e-commerce website features offered to you meet your needs? If it doesn’t meet your needs, you should not buy it.

Another issue you should pay attention to when buying e-commerce hosting is the payment infrastructure offered to you. You can ask whether banks in Turkey have virtual POS infrastructures or whether there are systems that host the virtual POS of all banks.

These payment infrastructures will not be available when purchasing e-commerce hosting from foreign companies. You will need to pay attention to this issue as the payment infrastructures here are valid in Turkey.