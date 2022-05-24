Google Pixel Watch coming soon? Details, Leaks, and Release Date

According to the reports, the tech giant Google is currently working on their smartwatch Google Pixel Watch, which is likely to come soon. Tech fanatics have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Details:

As per the reports which are circulating on the internet and social media, Google Pixel Watch is official now. Google announced the release of the long-rumored smartwatch at their yearly-conference Google I/O 2022.

There were many rumors and leaks that made the tech industry believe that a Pixel-brand wearable is on its way, but now it is confirmed by the company. Now the tech enthusiasts have to wait for the smartwatch.

As per the leaks and rumors, Pixel Watch will come with Wear OS 3. It will become one of the finest smartwatches with Google wearable software. It will be taking the fitness tracking from the popular Fitbit, and it will give a new Android smartwatch experience as well.

It will be competing with one of the best smartwatches in the tech industry, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple’s upcoming Series Watch 8. It is the most anticipated smartwatch for the Pixel smartphone users, who have been waiting for a long time for this wearable.

As per the reports, Google’s smartwatch Pixel Watch will be coming this fall with the all-new, advanced, and flagship series Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to the leaks, the month will be October.

Google is known for having hardware revealing events in October of every year. During this event, we will get the exact Google Pixel Watch release date.

The leaks and rumors which are circulating on the internet and tech forums that Pixel has passed the regulatory tests, which pretty much tell that it is near to completion. It is coming out as an official product soon.

Pixel Watch Specifications:

As per the leaks and rumors of the specifications of the Pixel Watch, the specs are as follows:

Powered by Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset

More RAM

More Storage

Sensors from Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5

The heart-rate sensor that supports SpO2 and ECG readings

As per the leaks and rumors, it says that Pixel Watch will have some of the best premium features, which are:

Workout Tracking

Active Zone Minutes

Health-Tracking Tools

Tech enthusiasts have to wait for some months to get their hands on the all-new Google Pixel wearable and experience it the way they like.