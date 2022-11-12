4 Tips for SaaS Businesses To Maintain Safety in 2022 - TechnoChops

There are different types of cloud services that may have different risks associated with them. The methodologies to mitigate those risks are also different for each cloud service. Currently, SaaS is the most commonly used model of cloud computing. More and more companies are adopting applications based on the Software as a Service (SaaS) model to run their business. This is due to the ease of integration, flexibility, scalability, and economic advantages offered by this service model.

In a SaaS model, applications reside in the cloud, so the main risk is the use of multiple accounts to access applications. To maintain the trust of customers, SaaS businesses need a strong focus on data privacy and user data security as information is one of the most important resources for any business.

For small and medium-sized companies considering introducing SaaS, it is necessary to understand that, it is unlike using an ERP like SAP. It is not possible to customize this cloud software according to the company’s convenience. Different organizations operate things differently and have different requirements. It is important that they should make a SaaS security checklist according to their business model. However, there are certain best practices and precautions that may be universally followed when it comes to SaaS security.

1- Encrypt your data

Data encryption protects the content of an entire SaaS database from unauthorized access. The process involves encrypting all information contained in the database using an encryption key. The file encryption software mainly works with one or more encryption algorithms. This limits the individuals who can access the database. There are different types of encryption methods when it comes to cloud computing. This includes symmetric encryption, asymmetric encryption, and hybrid encryption.

It also prevents hackers from stealing sensitive information such as credit card numbers or social security numbers. The information or operations that are encrypted have the best levels of security and are capable of protecting user data.

2- Maintaining Governance and Situational Awareness

Identity management and access control are two of the measures that are always included in the frameworks of information security and cyber security of SaaS systems. It has been observed that users can have multiple accounts and multiple privileges for each account. Therefore, it is realized that effective access control must be focused on identity rather than on accounts. This will enable us to map who did what and evaluate that whoever has access to some resource is entitled to it.

Unfortunately, most organizations are limited to managing accounts rather than identities, thus missing an important opportunity to develop an evolutionary program. By doing so, they can strengthen the governance and security of corporate information in their SaaS systems. In many companies, governance is disconnected from security management. Traditionally, those who managed the accesses had the need to provide users with the access privileges necessary to carry out their work. On the other hand, the security teams took care of protecting the company from threats. These two needs were therefore considered as if they had no points of contact.

It is important to promote cyber situational awareness so that each person knows what it means to work in the age of the internet. They should know good practices and actions to avoid positive and negative consequences of their actions. Every person working in the company should have an understanding of cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities confronting the IT environment.

3- Access Management and Enhanced Authentication

A typical access management system includes four basic elements:

A personal data directory, which the system uses to identify and define the characteristics of individual users

A set of tools to add, modify and delete this data

A privilege management system, which regulates user access to data and applications

A control and reporting system

This security factor mainly involves managing and orchestrating the life cycle of identities in an end-to-end manner in Saas apps. Starting from the assignment to the removal of access privileges. Without effective identity management, these functions are often performed manually, which can pose significant security risks.

Two of the most commonly encountered risks include the following:

Overprovisioning – that is, the granting of authorizations to an ID, whether natural or otherwise, beyond those required to perform its tasks

Failure to de-provision – or delays in eliminating privileges for users who terminate their relationship with the company.

4- Consider using CASBs

A Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a point of visibility and control that protects cloud applications, such as SaaS. They mainly provide data protection and threat prevention services to prevent the disclosure of sensitive data. They block malware, and other threats. They are also involved in detecting and controlling shadow IT and ensuring regulatory compliance.

CASB aims to help organizations securely adopt SaaS by automatically protecting new applications and safeguarding sensitive data in real time. They block known and unknown threats with advanced threat detection and prevention capabilities. However, it is true that the previous point could represent a disadvantage for a company in constant evolution.

Conclusion

Having SaaS is a very effective solution that offers new business opportunities for SMEs that may not have the necessary capital for the implementation of an ERP. While it comes with numerous advantages, customers may face several notable challenges if safety precautions are not taken. These issues may include shadow IT, event visibility, data loss, unauthorized access, and third-party risks. Following the above steps may guarantee the protection and safety of the user data.