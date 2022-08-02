Detailed Review of Huawei P50 Pocket - TechnoChops

Overview:

Huawei has offered many devices and gadgets with superb features for years. The company has launched several cutting-edge devices back to back. One of their best launches is the Huawei P50 Pocket after their Mate X series. The P50 Pocket competes significantly in the foldable smartphones industry and seems to fit the best with new generation features.

Fortunately, the Huawei P50 Pocket has a vertical foldable ability that Huawei’s Mate X series does not. It has a fantastic three-dimensional design with an impressive glass build. Moreover, this smartphone also has a variety of appealing colors, including black, white, and gold, in its special edition.

Huawei P50 Pocket is the Best to Buy

When roaming outside, keeping much stuff in your Pocket is undoubtedly a mess. Especially when you have a large-screen smartphone that doesn’t fit your Pocket’s size, you may encounter many situations. Sometimes, your phone could jump out of your Pocket because of its size, while sometimes, the other pointed objects could harm your phone’s screen due to a tightly packed pocket with so much stuff.

Several smartphone brands offer brilliant, premium-quality smartphones, but all come with a large holding size. Fortunately, Huawei understands all these concerns and puts their best for the solution like many other solutions they came up with concerning other problems of their fans. Therefore, they launched a more superficial, sleeker, and foldable Huawei P50 Pocket with not only just a foldable feature but with many impressive specifications that their fans love to have.

Huawei P50 Pocket has provided solutions to so many problems. Specifically, traveling all around the town while keeping your large screen phone in your Pocket would no longer be trouble with Huawei P50 Pocket. It is excellent news for travelers as they can easily fold it like a book and carry their Huawei P50 pocket.

People who like to capture moments while traveling can also benefit from this phone’s foldable style and size. They need to pull it out from the Pocket, unfold the phone, click the moment, fold it, and put it back into the Pocket. It all can be done just in a glance, very smoothly.

There are so many other exciting features of the Huawei P50 Pocket that you should know. Let’s go through a detailed Review of the Huawei P50 Pocket.

Key Specifications:

Screen: 6.9 inches

Dimensions:

Unfolded:170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm

Weight: 190 grams

Resolution: 1188 x 2790 px

Processor: 4G Octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8 / 12GB

ROM: 256 / 512GB

Primary Camera: 48MP x 13MP x 32MP (ultra-wide)

Front Camera: 10.7MP (ultra-wide)

Battery: 4000mAh Built-in Battery

Recharging: 40W wired quick and fast charging

NFC: Enabled

Ports: USB Type-C supported

Sensors: Fingerprint, gyro, accelerometer, proximity, barometer, compass.

SIM: Dual Nano Sim Supported

Colors Variant: Silver, Black Gold

Price & Availability

The vertically inner folding Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone emerged on the world market on January 12. Eventually, the phone became widely available in important sectors, such as the Middle East and Europe. The newly available details show that the Huawei P50 Pocket utilizes hinges made by MIM (Metal Injection Molding).

After the launch of three series of foldable smartphones, Huawei came up with the Huawei P50 Pocket. The phone has its standard folding quality. Its folding join is engineered perfectly, leaving no gap and letting no dust enter and stay there.

The basic variant of the Huawei P50 Pocket with a configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage was available in CNY. 8,988/- (Chinese Yuan), which is almost $1332.70. Meanwhile, its premium variant with a greater configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage was available in CNY. 10,988/- (approximately $1629.25).

However, the Huawei P50 Pocket seems a bit more expensive than the other foldable devices offered by competitor brands. But still, it has its class with significant specifications—people who are used to and appreciate gadgets from Huawei love this Huawei P50 Pocket.

Folding Efficiency

The Huawei P50 Pocket won’t ever disappoint its users with its ergonomics. Instead of having only an appealing design and build, it has all the best practical features, rather than just observable. An ideal foldable phone should have an efficient quality, so it can be used folding and unfolding throughout the day. Fortunately, the Huawei P50 Pocket stands as the best from this perspective. It ensures its durability with its perfectly built folding design.

A foldable phone, especially a hinged phone, increases usability and mobility without reducing the phone’s functionality. The Huawei P50 Pocket offers, whether folded or unfolded, due to its thin shape and folding structure. Some people would prefer carrying it with both of their hands, like other latest phablets, but it’s portable and narrow body won’t weigh your hand heavily when it is unfolded. The Huawei P50 Pocket is a stylish pocket smartphone that people do not have to unfold every time to use as they can also use it in the folded state because of the Cover Screen below the camera panel.

You may open and close the phone several times daily, so there is no need to be concerned about the joint failing. Enough said. The phone folds and unfolds with a pleasant feeling because of its durable folding hinge. Even though it can perform those tasks with one hand, few users could face difficulties or be a little disturbing. Some people might be worried that if they insert their finger into the little distance between two sides of the phone to unfold it with one hand, they can accidentally harm the phone’s screen. You may want to slightly manage your hand position to pull down the top part of the phone to fold it, which could result in unexpected situations.

Fortunately, the phone is composed of quality material and isn’t as sensitive as its rich design may indicate. Although it lacks a formal IP classification for waterproof and dustproof, this does not suggest that it will fail when it comes into contact with water. Huawei may have determined that the pricey certification wasn’t worth the expense of defending the phone against intrusion. Some individuals might find its glass back slippery, but its compact framework makes it simpler to hold in your hand. To provide additional protection without covering off the Huawei P50 Pocket’s striking appearance, Huawei also offers a transparent covering.

How is the Hinge Made?

Huawei engineers performed a lot of modeling and testing while creating the hinge to ensure endurance. However, the MIM hinges were said to increase strength properties by 33% and shock resistance by 62%, as well as provide a solid basis for the device’s endurance.

Regarding MIM hinges, they are frequently utilized in the electronic industry. Like Huawei P50 Pocket, Slimmer electronic types of equipment are being produced in the market with excellent reliability, performance, and capacity to create delicate, miniature structures.

Delicate Design & Build

The Huawei P50 Pocket has a distinctive design. Its brilliant partnership with Haute Couture designer Iris Van Herpen clarifies it. Its body’s elegantly curving shape represents its high class of design and builds quality. It enhances your personality and style while helping you stand out from the crowd.

The screen is customizable and lets you add shortcuts for popular features like the camera, calendar, and other necessary functions. Without opening the Huawei P50 Pocket, users can effortlessly view updates, take calls, and listen to music.

Robust materials are used to build a cross-dimensional hinge that makes the unfolds and folds perfectly fit. In terms of understanding light for more bling, the UTG glassy layer of the white variant has been polished to resemble the fascinating textures of diamonds. The Iris Van Herpen-designed pattern meant to convey the idea of harmony is featured in the Superior Gold edition.

The Huawei P50 pocket has a vertical foldable design that transforms it into a compact device compared to the pocket-portable stuff. To provide a robust, flawless folding system that minimizes fold lines on the screen, Huawei boasted about its unique “multidimensional” folding joint, which is supposedly unnoticeable when completely unfolded.

The phone has a folded thickness of 15.2 mm. The thickness decreases to 7.2 mm in the complete open state. Two circular panels are located behind the top area, one of which holds the camera system and the other of which functions, among other purposes, as a secondary screen for alerts.

Battery Health

One advantage of Huawei’s decision to make the P50 Pocket slightly larger than the Z Flip 3 is that it also makes room for a larger battery. Although this battery’s 4000mAh power is considerable, it beats Samsung’s 3300mAh by a wide margin. As a result, the Pocket may comfortably last a whole day and can even go longer if necessary.

In several tests, the 40W wired USB-C charging recharged 70% of the phone’s battery in 30 minutes, which is speedy and effective in recharging the phone up fast whenever needed. The absence of wireless charging from Huawei is the one major letdown. Viably, a longer battery lifespan is more important for most users. However, it still bothers some people to see a phone that costs more than $1,000 and still isn’t Qi charging compatible.

Captivating Camera Quality

Three back cameras are present on the Huawei P50 Pocket. There are three cameras: a 32 MP Ultra Spectrum Camera, a 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 40 MP True-Chroma Camera (f1.8) (f1.8). The quality of the image will have higher definition and exposure of view with superb color and genuine recreation with its True-Chroma and Ultra Spectrum Camera.

The primary camera on the Huawei P50 Pocket lacks optical zoom. They make use of digital 5x zooming features. If you genuinely need to magnify in, it is advised to keep it at 2x. The 5x zoom is touch or can be said, unsatisfactory.

The 10.7 MP wide-angle selfie camera on the front of the P50 Pocket has a lens of f2.2. Although people love to take frontal selfies with its captivating camera, the wide-angle lens might be helpful for several users during the day. There needs to be more improvement in its limited light selfie aspect.

In a nutshell, it’s fantastic cameras provide appealing quality images. You won’t ever be disappointed with its outstanding color grading feature. The colors are unique, and one more significant specialty is that the nighttime photos are also impressive.

Fingerprint Scanner

The primary display has a camera hole, while the back of the device has an additional display. Despite being relatively small, that secondary display can be used as a lens, an entertainment control area, and other things.

In other words, you can take selfies with the phone’s primary camera, and they will turn out beautifully. Later, more on that. On the right side of the phone is a fingerprint scanner that is also present. It functions as a power and locking shortcut and is quick and dependable. Overall, Huawei did a remarkable job with this design, particularly with the folding hinge that connects the screen.

Performance

Undoubtedly, the Huawei P50 Pocket is more than just a smart device. It is a smartphone that must satisfy users’ requirements for social networking, Internet surfing, sharing of information, and entertainment. Huawei gives this foldable masterpiece all the strength necessary to accomplish that and more. Astonishingly, it can fit a 4,000 mAh battery inside, given a very lightweight and compact build. Don’t be misled by the figures; you’ll have plenty for a day with a lot of use. The quick 40W charging technology will reduce recharging whenever you want to use the charger, so you can start your day with this foldable gem.

The phone’s unique design and fabulous texture provide it charm from its back side, whereas its folding screen distinguishes it from the front. A foldable phone wouldn’t be what it is without a folding touchscreen. Huawei seems to have improved the innovation and the structure of foldable screens before its rivals as one of the leading global companies. As a result, you get a sizable, lovely screen that is eye-catching whether you’re scrolling over social media, watching your favorite programs, or just thinking back on your last precious moments.

Best of all, unlike other screens of its kind, that foldable screen rarely exposes any cracks or rash on it due to its protected glass covering. Huawei’s most recent three-dimensional foldable joint, which forms the renowned water drop-shaped hollow when the screen is folded, accomplished this achievement. Therefore, the Huawei P50 Pocket can fold flat without leaving any gaps, unlike other phones with the folding capability.

In addition, a revolutionary Multidimensional Hinged design lifts that portion of the screen and keeps it level without adding to the phone’s weight with extra parts. It’s almost captivating to watch the screen move up and down. You don’t have to fear folding it all day long because the joint was constructed from 2,100MPa ultra-high grade alloy and molten zirconium, which gives the mechanical longevity and sturdiness.

The chassis won’t get in trouble when you’re using the phone but provides just the right amount of resistance to keep it from feeling cheap. Moreover, it doesn’t allow different angles, so it will flap up or rest entirely flat unless you keep it open at a correct angle. This position is ideal for capturing selfies or multitasking while watching a movie, and it’s dubious that putting the phone in an unfolded state at an awkward angle will be efficient in any scenario.

Huawei P50 Pocket Is Incomparable

The Huawei P50 Pocket is difficult to completely contrast to other foldables since, despite having a similar fundamental form and functionality, Huawei’s device is more than best suited for your pockets. The Huawei P50 Pocket is a declaration and a monument to what these appliances ought to be in an era where they are starting to appear similar and are extending our individuality. It is a mixture of beauty and innovation, just like the rest of the device, and then you might enjoy showing it before folding it up and putting it back in your Pocket.

It’s not cheap for you, and there are other factors outside the scope of this analysis that could influence people’s choices. It is a massive benefit, but thankfully it is made to last for quite a long time. Especially if you choose the equally stunning White model with its sparkling gemstone design, the design is unquestionably precious.

Hardware & Other Technical Specs.

Huawei used a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8 or 12 GB of RAM to power this foldable smartphone. There is an internal memory of 256 to 512GB in the Huawei P50 Pocket, with a Nano-SD upgrade also an option. A 4000 mAh battery with a quick charge at 40 Watts ensures the phone’s worth.

The Huawei P50 Pocket’s camera features a 40mp primary sensor, a 13-megapixel amazingly wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel sensor specifically designed to enhance luminance and picture clarity. Selfies are taken via a front 10.7 MP lens. Despite its benefits, the Huawei P50 Pocket has some significant drawbacks: the lack of 5G and Google services.

Although choosing only to use a 4G handset is somewhat unexpected, the omission of the Google suite was expected, given that the company is still susceptible to US penalties. However, the latter does not want to surrender control for such little. The Huawei P50 Pocket does include Harmony 0S 2.0, but Huawei’s only os, just like all of its most recent models.

Conclusion

The Huawei P50 Pocket is a well-known and popular foldable smartphone. With a foldable hinge mechanism that surpasses Samsung’s most significant advances, a strong battery backup, and a robust camera system, Huawei has created fantastic technology. The Huawei P50 Pocket allows wired USB-C charging speeds up to 40W, whereas the Flip 3 can only handle 15W of power.

In the end, Huawei’s premiere hinged foldable is a sorrowful tale of contradictory results. There is no denying that the Huawei P50 Pocket, with its fantastic screen and fantastic combination of cameras, makes a bit of a conceptual distinction. On the other hand, there are some obvious flaws like the absence of 5G and google services. But it has maximum beneficial features that most users and fans appreciate.

It offers a fantastic display, a top-notch camera configuration, and a luxurious experience. These features put it on a level with the Huawei P50 Pocket in terms of performance. In conclusion, Huawei did a terrific job, and if you’re looking for folding-hinged smartphones but don’t require Google apps, this phone will be a perfect fit for your needs.