Best Huawei Phones Of 2022 - TechnoChops

Welcome to the Huawei world! The world’s one of the leading smartphone manufacturers that can integrate high-end technology into the phone that we can’t imagine. Huawei frequently introduces the latest smartphones with many new features. Recently, the company has fallen in popularity because some of its products have lost functionality with Google services. However, new phones have their versions with excellent features but without Google services. However, the older smartphones have all Google services and apps.

Today, we decided to present a list of the best Huawei smartphones for 2022 in this blog. This blog aims to help you choose your favorite Huawei phone easily and without confusion.

Everyone knows that the United States of America imposed a trade ban on Huawei in May 2019. This trade ban imposed on the company has caused Huawei mobiles to lose all Google services and applications. So, this is indeed a significant problem for the company and any user seeking to use Google services.

However, Huawei launched HarmonyOS 2.0, a next-generation operating system that can run on many smart devices. Now, users of Huawei mobile phones can enjoy some new and innovative features that cannot be obtained anywhere else.

The new smartphone models of Huawei are the best flagship smartphones that will be an ideal choice for Huawei lovers. The technology giant introduces the best features, including an incredible screen, camera capabilities, processing chips, battery capacity, and advanced charging capabilities. And now, we have a list of the latest Huawei smartphones with specifications you can use in 2022. Before exploring the list, take a look at Huawei Company.

A Brief About Huawei

Huawei is the Chinese technology giant that manufactures high-grade products for the telecommunications world. The company was established in 1987 under the name Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The company produces smartphones, computers, routers, and intelligent systems. However, the brand is widely known for its extraordinary feature-rich cell phones that came close on Apple’s heels in the past decade.

Today, Huawei is one of the largest technology companies in the country, with solid operations maintained throughout the past year. Huawei’s annual report reveals the company generated CNY636.8 billion in 2021 as revenue and CNY113.7 billion in net profits, an increase of 75.9% year on year.

If Huawei is best known to the general public for its high-quality smartphones, tablets, and PCs, it also designs 4G and 5G telecommunications antennas. The company thus competes on this point with Ericsson and Nokia. The company has been operating with many subsidiaries. HiSilicon is one of the major subsidiaries, which notably designs the processors integrated into the brand’s phones.

Huawei currently employs more than 175,000 people. Its official R&D offices are in China, the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Sweden, Russia, India, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Considering its quality/price ratio, we can find that Huawei is one of the brands with the best opinions. Until recently, Huawei was giving a tough time to other market players by competing well on the technological ground. However, with the entry of some manufacturers producing phones at lower prices, like Xiaomi, Huawei phones have become expensive.

Huawei phones stand out for their eye-catching designs, quality finishes, and excellent performance self-made processors. With the launch of the latest models with outstanding camera quality, it has positioned itself as the best brand.

The Best Huawei Smartphones You Can Buy In 2022

Here are the best smartphones launched by the giant Huawei, with some matchless features and designs you can use in 2022:

Huawei P50 Pro

Phone Specifications

July 2021 is the release date.

Its weight is 195 grams.

It is available with the latest operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0.

Its screen size is 6.6 inches with OLED (organic LED) technology and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its screen display resolution is 1228 x 2700 pixels.

Its CPU/processor chip is Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G / Kirin 9000 with 5nm technology.

It’s available with 8/12 GB of RAM capacity.

It’s available with an internal storage capacity of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

It has a rear camera with Quad 50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP.

Its forward-facing camera is 13 megapixels.

It has a long battery life with 4360 mAh supporting 66-watt fast charging.

Huawei launched the Huawei P50 Pro phone as its latest version. It is the latest one until now and is considered the brand’s first phone available without the Android system. The model has many distinctive specs making it the most preferred Huawei phone in 2022.

The model has a fantastic display with an OLED display panel that runs at a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also has a high IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which implies you can submerge it in water for at least 30 minutes and to a depth of about 1.5 meters.

The Huawei P50 Pro is still new and has not yet reached all markets. However, it is expected to be very popular after its success in its home country, China.

Consider this model if you are looking for a unique phone with a super camera capable of capturing high-quality 4K videos at 30 or 60 frames per second. It has a wider flat screen with vibrant colors and, at the same time, an advanced processor. You will definitely not regret choosing a phone like the P50 Pro, although it is without Android and Google apps.

Key Phone Features

One of the excellent smartphones in terms of camera capabilities.

You can add external NM memory cards.

Sophisticated, stunning, and super cool design.

Its amazing screen is perfect for watching movies and playing games.

It supports 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

It’s available in 5 different colors.

Limitations Of The Phone

Screen resolution is FHD+ only, not QHD+.

It lacks all Google services and applications.

Antutu Benchmark Test

AnTuTu benchmark test score: 739447 points.

Huawei Pocket P50

Phone Specifications

December 2021 is the release date.

Its weight is 190 grams.

It has the latest operating system, Harmony OS 2.0.

It’s available in 6.6-inch screen size with OLED technology and 120Hz refresh rate / 1.04 inch OLED type.

Its screen display resolution is 1188 x 2790 pixels / 340 x 340 pixels.

Its CPU/Processor chip is Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G with 5nm technology.

It’s available with a RAM capacity of 8GB and 12 GB.

It’s available with an internal storage capacity of 256GB and 512GB.

Its rear camera is Triple 40 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP.

Its forward-facing camera is 10.7 MP.

Its battery capacity is 4000 mAh supporting 40-watt fast charging.

The Huawei Pocket P50 is the first foldable flip phone launched by Huawei last year. The company introduced this model to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company realized that the foldable feature is the future of smartphones, especially the clamshell design, a form factor of a mobile phone in two or more sections that fold via a hinge. This feature has become one of the aspects that made the Galaxy Z Flip popular. So, Huawei surprised its lovers with its stunning P50 Pocket phone. The model has become popular due to its advanced technical specifications, making it one of the best foldable smartphones of Huawei. Users prefer this model for its sleek appearance, durability, and high build quality.

All these features tip the scales in favor of the P50 Pocket phone. This model is highly sophisticated and pioneering if you can live without Google services and 5G technology.

Whether in processing capabilities, screen quality, looks, or sleek design, it is an ideal smartphone model.

Key Phone Features

One of the most attractive and highest quality smartphones with a foldable feature.

It is much lighter than traditional smartphones with Android OS.

Leading processing chip.

Extended battery life.

Limitations Of The Phone

Not available globally.

It lacks Google services and does not support 5G technology.

The cost of maintaining damage is very high and rare.

Antutu Benchmark Test

AnTuTu benchmark test score: 769566points.

Huawei Mate X2

Phone Specifications

February 2021 is its release date.

Its weight is 295 grams.

It is available with an operating system of Android 10 with EMUI 11 interface and without services and apps of Google.

Its screen size is 8.0 inches / 6.45 inches with a foldable OLED feature and 90Hz refresh rate.

Its screen display resolution is 2200 x 2480 pixels / 1160 x 2700 pixels.

Its CPU chip is Kirin 9000 5G with 5-nanometer technology.

It’s available with an 8GB RAM capacity.

It’s available with an internal storage capacity of 256GB and 512GB.

Its rear camera is Quad 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP.

Its forward-facing camera is 16 megapixels.

Its battery life is long, with a capacity of 4500 mAh supporting 55-watt fast charging.

The Huawei Mate X2 has many features, irrespective of its high price. However, the model is currently one of the best smartphones with a foldable feature that reveals its strength and beauty. Its 8 GB RAM is enough to easily handle all typical applications.

As for its unfavorable aspects, it, unfortunately, lacks Google services and apps. It is available in the market at an incredibly high price. The model also got zero marks for water and dust resistance. It also doesn’t support wireless charging. Being a foldable phone makes Mate X2 one of the most advanced smartphones the giant has launched so far. You won’t regret your purchase if you like smartphones with foldable features like Mate X2.

Key Phone Features

Made with perfect material and has technical specifications.

An incredible pro camera on a foldable model.

Superb screen delivering GOOD quality images.

Limitations Of the Phone

Lack of Google services. It does not support wireless charging. It also lacks an IP index. The price is too high.

Antutu Benchmark Test

AnTuTu benchmark test score: 639,914 points.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Phone Specifications

October 2020 is the release date.

Its weight is 212 grams.

Its operating system is Android 10 with EMUI 11 interface. It does not support Google services and apps.

Its screen size is 6.76 inches with OLED technology and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Its screen display resolution is 1344 x 2772 pixels.

Its CPU chip is Kirin 9000 5G with 5-nanometer technology.

Its RAM capacity is 8GB.

Its internal storage capacity includes 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Its rear camera is Triple 50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP.

Its forward-facing camera is 13 megapixels.

Its battery capacity is 4400mAh, supporting 66W fast charging.

Huawei smartphones are known for their features, and one of the most attractive ones is their cameras. And the Mate 40 Pro is a model that is also popular for its excellent camera capacity. If you want to buy a phone with a high-end camera that captures beautiful photos and videos, the Mate 40 Pro is simply the best.

The model is one of the best flagship smartphones launched by Huawei and won’t disappoint you in photography capabilities.

In addition to having an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, its internal spec enables users to easily handle all heavy apps. Indeed, this model is best for multitasking.

Unfortunately, the weight of the Mate 40 Pro is a bit heavy. As usual for Huawei smartphones of Huawei, this model also suffers the removal of Google services. The number of available applications in the market is also very limited.

However, its plus aspect is that it is the brand’s best flagship smartphone, which you can use in 2022. And its 6.67-inch screen enables you to enjoy watching content and interacting with your friends.

Key Phone Features

High-end specifications with excellent camera features.

Superior performance when running graphically heavy games and multitasking applications.

Highly sophisticated, sleek design.

Capacity to support 50W wireless charging.

Limitations Of The Phone

Lack of Google Services and Applications.

Availability of limited apps.

Too high a price.

Antutu Benchmark Test

AnTuTu benchmark test score: 668835 points.

Huawei P40 Pro

Phone Specifications

March 2020 is its release date.

Its weight is 209 grams.

Its operating system is Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 interface. It lacks Google services and apps.

Its screen size is 6.58 inches with an OLED feature and 90Hz refresh rate.

Its screen display resolution is 1200 x 2640 pixels.

Its CPU chip is Kirin 990 5G with 7+ nanometer technology.

Its RAM capacity is 8 GB.

Its internal storage capacity is diverse, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Its rear and front cameras have Triple 50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP; and 32 megapixels, respectively.

Its battery capacity is impressive, with 4200 mAh supporting 40-watt fast charging.

The Huawei P40 Pro is one of the best flagship smartphones introduced by Huawei. The model stands out in every way you can imagine. Its processor can easily handle all the tasks while supporting the 5G connection and Wi-Fi 6 network. Its incredible 6.58 inches screen size with an OLED display panel makes it unique. It is ideal for you to enjoy games and watch high-quality content.

Its screen doesn’t support QHD+ resolution, which is a major limitation. However, its screen is impressive across the board, as it has a camera that enables you to shoot high-range scenes and videos.

You will also find a super long battery life. Regarding charging speed, it supports 40W fast charging, 27W for wireless charging, and 27W for reverse charging.

Key Phone Features

It supports the 5G connection.

Longer battery life.

Its unmatched camera makes it one of the most preferred smartphones.

Available in a highly stylish design.

Striking curved screen.

Limitations Of The Phone

It is very limited when discussing its available apps and Google services.

Too big rear camera bump.

The lack of a 3.5mm jack (an industry-standard audio plug) makes its speaker performance modest.

Antutu Benchmark Test

AnTuTu benchmark test score: 496356 points.

What Is HarmonyOS, And What Does It Consist Of?

HarmonyOS is a multi platform operating system developed by Huawei after receiving the trade ban imposed by the USA in 2019, as mentioned earlier. However, Huawei started the development of its OS in 2012. The company did not present it until the 2019 Huawei Developers Conference, HDC 2019.

HarmonyOS is a microkernel-based OS designed for facilitating all Huawei devices. Microkernels are more modular than other monolithic kernel systems, making them light and flexible. From its inception, the company has referred to its OS as an embedded operating system geared toward industrial applications and devices with the Internet of Things (IoT). They can run basic operations and leave everything else to the OS. This aspect thus makes them adaptable to various Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Huawei has often announced that it would not launch phones with HarmonyOS, at least for now. However, as the development progressed, the company changed its mind, and its OS became a more complete and forward-thinking platform.

Among others, one of its main benefits is faster communication between processes than other platforms or resource allocation in real-time.

Furthermore, the Linux kernel is one of the known kernels, and Android is based on it. Huawei also considered Linux for its HarmonyOS kernel. It is expected that HarmonyOS could replace Android on its smartphones at any time. However, it reiterates its previous commitments to Google’s platform.

Furthermore, the ARK compiler (Huawei’s compiler providing high-speed code execution) integrating the OS can port APK packages for Android to HarmonyOS. This indicates the compatibility of Android apps with HarmonyOS. If you don’t want to use Android, you can have the best option to switch to HarmonyOS immediately. Indeed, it is easy to switch from Android to HarmonyOS.

Final Words

We hope this article will help you know the best Huawei smartphones you can use in 2022. By reviewing the specs and other information of various models, you can choose the best one that suits your needs. An exciting aspect of some new models of Huawei is their new operating system, HarmonyOS. Undoubtedly, the company would have integrated smart features into its new OS that could benefit users from many perspectives.

New models with HarmonyOS have a tough battle to compete in the highly competitive smartphone market. It will be interesting to see whether Huawei’s fast-growing new services strategy assists it in regaining a leading position in the market.

