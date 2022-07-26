Detailed Review Of Lenovo K13 Note - TechnoChops

It’s more complicated than it looks at first to make a cheap smartphone that is inspiring and affordable for the audience. Component savings are necessary to lower the price, but excessive component savings will reduce the product’s performance. However, it appears that Lenovo, a Chinese company, was able to make the best fit and is prepared to introduce a potential launch in the world.

Although Lenovo products have lost many fandoms over the decades, some people still favor them. Recently, the company introduced its excellent mid-range Lenovo K13 Note smartphone, also known as the Moto G10, with new branding. Whatever the situation, the product is available only on the Russian smartphone market.

Although, there’s a potential that this smartphone will make an international competition. The K13 Note has reasonable software and battery health with basic camera features. However, performance support is more than just good. These are just a few features of the Lenovo K13 smartphone, so let’s go on to a detailed analysis.

Specifications of Lenovo K13 Note

Announced: 2021, June 22.

Build: Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back

Weight: 200g

Screen: 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2

Dimension: 165.2 mm x 75.7 mm x 9.1 mm

Resolution: 720 x 1600 px

Main Camera: 48 MP x 8 MP x 2 MP x 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

OS: Android 11

CPU: Octa-core 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240

Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable (Charging 10 W)

Sensors: Fingerprint rear-mounted, Accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Key Features of Lenovo K13 Note

Classic 6.5 inches HD IPS LCD screen is available on the Lenovo K13 Note smartphone.

Regarding camera quality, you’ll see a 48mp primary camera and an 8MP front camera.

The processing section handles the Snapdragon 460 chipset and Adreno 610 graphics processors.

The latest Android 11 OS is available as the operating system.

A powerful Li-Po 5000 mAh battery is equipped with a 10W charger included in the box.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Price & Availability

In their Lenovo K Series, the well-known tech company Lenovo has released the stylish and feature-rich Lenovo K13 Note, a new smartphone. The 48 megapixels, quad-rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, and 5,000 mAh strong battery are all fantastic features of this smartphone.

The K Series of mobile phones from Lenovo are renowned worldwide, and with the arrival of this new model, Lenovo has improved its dominance in the low-priced market. In addition to smartphones, Lenovo is well recognized for its laptops and offers many excellent models in the cheap and affordable budget range.

For the time being, the Lenovo K13 Note was only made publicly available in Russia; soon, it became available in India and other countries. The Lenovo K13 is now available in Russia for RUB 12,490, or about Rs.12 600 in INR. Lenovo has made this phone available with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Lenovo K13 Note was introduced in different colors: Pearl Sakura and Aurora Gray. The smartphone might be introduced in India shortly for less than Rs.15 000.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Display and Design

The smartphone from Lenovo, the K13 Note, has a modern, almost matte-finish build. An excellent choice is the camera module’s perfect arrangement combined with two fascinating color combinations. Aurora Gray and Pearl Sakura colors are available in this model. Lenovo K13 Note appears to be very clear and straightforward. The Pearl model will be your best option if you like something more vintage.

You won’t get the fingerprint scanner on edge, which is comparable. Instead, it has a fingerprint placed on the back. Despite not looking unfair, the side fingerprint scanner would be more helpful. Generally, a fingerprint sensor is not included in low-cost smartphones. The Lenovo K13 Note smartphone appears to be a reasonable choice in this circumstance.

Plastic makes up the back frame and casing. The Lenovo K13 Note offers a solid grip to carry in hands because of the tresses pattern on the back panel. The smartphone cannot lay flat on a table since the camera panel pops slightly above the surface.

The front screen edges are thin, and the overall design is excellent. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD also provides good color rendering with a water droplet notch. Even while the screen doesn’t have the same power as an AMOLED panel, the watching experience is quite good. Sadly, there are no HDR capabilities or higher peak brightness to acquire more functions.

The human eye barely detects pixel value of more than 326 pixels per inch, as verified by Apple about ten years earlier. Since Lenovo K13 Note’s PPI is 270, the pixels are readily apparent and do not offer disruption resolution or visualization. Even the 326 PPI iPhone 4 would seem more delicate than this smartphone. In reality, the PPI—which is influenced by BOTH dimensions and screen sizes is the issue, not the resolution. While 720p on a 6.5″ panel is a minimum standard, it would be more than 326 PPI on a 5-inch screen.

On the upper end, a 3.5 mm connector is fitted. The answer is not very practical, but there is no point in complaining, though. But the absence of a secondary mic, which would have served as the noise-canceling module, is disappointing. New tests have shown that smartphones cannot efficiently tune roadway noise.

The availability of the Google Home button on the right side at the very top of the screen may be the most striking component. In most cases, the switch could only be disabled rather than rebound. It indicates that this option has been discontinued. However, it is loved by most of its users and fans.

However, there is just one slot for a micro SD card and two SIM cards, one of which can be switched out. The smartphone generally has a clean, simplistic appearance. It will be appealing to individuals who are sick of shiny devices.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Fingerprint Scanner

On the back’s middle, there is a fingerprint sensor. A traditional design that is presumed obsolete in 2021. Manufacturers are repositioning the sensor to the power button as a result. There are no companions in style and design. Therefore, it’s a good move. Lenovo put the scanner on the back. The market offers a wide selection. Regarding how the scanner works, there are no issues. Everything happens quickly and effectively.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Camera Quality

The camera panel of the Lenovo K13 Note comprises 4 lenses:

One is a wide-angle with 48 Mega Pixels (f/1.7)

One is an ultra-wide angle 118° lens of 8 Megapixels. (f/2.2)

While there are two more lenses (macro & depth) with 2 Megapixels

Although not having the best camera setup, the Lenovo K13 Note’s default quad-camera setup offers a stylish filter and responsive AI functionality. Whether a low-end or high-end phone, the comprehensive camera quality makes the technology widely utilized in Lenovo phones different from the rest of the competitors.

The primary cameras have 48-, 8-, and 2-megapixel lenses. With their ability to take realistic daylight photos while keeping subject clarity, they offer an excellent photography option for the price range. The noise level makes evening photographs below ideal. The phablet’s features are close to NFC contactless payments and the most recent Android 11. The phone, therefore, makes an excellent first impression because of its ideal balance from every perspective, which is exceptional in this price range.

A fantastic daylight photo can be taken with its 48 MP primary lens, representing a significant advancement in photography. The photo quality isn’t too bad, be it in poor lighting. The front camera section has the standard 2MP macro, 2MP depth, and 8MP ultra-wide lenses. With this, its quad-camera module is built. The front’s 8 MP selfie camera performs nicely with nearly all photo effects.

Its built-in camera app has various features, filters, and functionalities. The portrait photos, which look lovely with proper lighting, are another admirable quality of the Lenovo K13 Note’s camera. The video feature, which only supports 1080p resolution, cannot be expected to offer the same fantastic quality. Additionally, it didn’t even support stabilizing software. The video capture performance will therefore continue to be unsatisfactory.

The Lenovo K13 Note should be complimented for having a practical algorithms processing ability. If a shot appears messy and unclean in the camera at first, it may suddenly become clean and colorful after 10 seconds of capturing. Also, keep in mind there is a massive difference in the quality offered by a 720p smartphone screen compared to a 4k HD resolution LCD which reflects the fact that you prefer photographs displayed on smartphone screens. Hence, the photo taken with Lenovo K13 Note seems fit for Instagram and social platforms.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Battery Life

It has a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor and 2GB of RAM. It also has Android 10, the default operating system for the Lenovo K13 Note. Daily operations on the phone should be trouble-free, including browsing, calling, and texting. Additionally, user-friendly sensors, including a Light scanner, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer, are available. A fingerprint sensor is provided for letting the user lock and unlock the phone.

The 5,000mAh Li-Po battery of the Lenovo K13 smartphone offers fast charging. For its long-inch display, the battery seems to be suitable with it. On average phone usage, a one day of power backup is predicted.

Battery life is improved with a low resolution, a power-efficient chipset, and a brilliant display screen. With about 8 to 9 hours of screen time each day, the user can have sufficient power for days. If you still want more, then better to have a look at the Lenovo K12 Pro, whose operating time in a comparative test was about 11 hours.

The Lenovo K13 Note phone has no performance-oriented hardware or software feature limiting the display time. Its Li-Po 5000 mAh battery has an efficient performance. It will allow you to watch for more than 6 hours. It also supports the Type C charging port, and the packaging includes a 10W charger. The adapter here is 10 watts. Therefore, the phone could take around 1 hr and 45 min to charge fully.

You’ll also get 3.5mm connectors, a good amount of software support, and sensor support. The K13 Note phone doesn’t have any unique features overall, but the nature of simplicity makes it a good purchase. From the budget perspective, this phone costs RUB 12,490/- for 4/128 GB, which is a reasonable price.

At last, Lenovo K13 Note is the best fit if battery life is your primary concern. Everyone has different applications. The majority of user’s statement was primarily in response to the 720p that such resolution is more than adequate, which is not true at all from a visual perspective and is predicated on the theory that the eye loses seeing pixels on a screen beyond 326PPI, as previously stated, Therefore, For smartphones, the absolute minimum resolution should be 326PPi.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Performance

The Lenovo K13 Note’s system performance of 1.8GHz+1.6GHz8(OctaCore) is always on the top. Therefore it should be able to run most apps without any issues. Compared to other phones introduced on the market, this one performs well enough because of its worthy features for this price.

With 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo K13 Note offers enough efficiency. Although this amount of RAM has never been perfectly sufficient in some exceptional situations, it shouldn’t put too much load on the CPU.

The Lenovo K13 Note will rarely trouble you because of its fast overall running performance. But if you frequently use demanding apps like 3D games, you might need to stay alert.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Memory & Internal Hardware

Let’s get on to the Lenovo K13 Note smartphone’s hardware, which features an 11nm Snapdragon 460 chipset to ensure its efficiency meets its cost. Additionally, the K13 Note’s octa-core processor can only operate at 1.8GHz, which can be appropriate for daily tasks but prevents multitasking.

The K13 Note’s performance includes a wide range of entry-level and intermediate levels, and the differences are apparent in regular use. However, it might be neglected due to the relatively low cost and simplistic user interfaces. It seems possible that the gaming capability of the Lenovo K13 Note could not give a better experience. Fortunately, you’re getting the Android 11 OS as is. No junk has been added to the interface. The customizing options are also fantastic.

The K13 Note has 128GB of storage in combination with 4GB of RAM. Storage is not an issue in this case, but the RAM compatibility is. Usually, entry-level phones don’t have enough storage, but with the K13 Note, you will have one. You might claim that RAM is a good option. However, it will be a fantastic deal if it contains 6GB of RAM. Additionally, you can extend the limitations by using a shared Slot.

Lenovo K13 Note Review: Network Connectivity & Other Specs

The Lenovo K13 Note is entirely Android-based. Hence it has Google phone features like call recording. There is a mistake on the Lenovo website where Wi-Fi 6 support is listed under the smartphone’s specifications, which is incorrect. Wi-Fi 5 works well and supports 2.4 and 5.0 GHz in Lenovo K13 Note.

The integration of NFC is the Lenovo K13 Note’s greatest asset. NFC can be used to board the train and make purchases in stores. The Google Home-connected components of your home automation will also be shown there if you give the power button a long press to open Google Play. In means for the maps to indicate the direction that the smartphone is turned, Lenovo usually depends on the magnetometer, a sensor.

The smartphone is entirely powered by Android, with only a few Lenovo/Motorola applications. Therefore, standard Motorola features are accessible. To activate the flash, for example, twist the smartphone. To open the camera, give it two shakes. Motion commands are a helpful and practical tool. You become attached to their comfort. The smartphone features a folder with household applications in compliance with Russian law. Therefore, the Lenovo K13 Note deserves Honor and love!

REASONS TO BUY

Decent camera capabilities.

It has a 5000 mAh battery with a 10W charger.

Fingerprint scanner with quick response.

Newest Android OS, 11.

NFC supported

Reasonable Price

REASONS TO AVOID

Without the shielding of Gorilla Glass.

No support for HDR.

Absence of image stabilization tools.

No support for customizable UI.

SIM slot shared with a single storage option.

Display with 720p resolution only.

Unsatisfying for intense gaming or multitasking.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly the Lenovo K13 Note is one of the best value-added smartphones in the essential smartphones market. You will have advanced camera functions with this smartphone at a reasonable price. However, its key selling points would be the prolonged battery life and simplistic UI features.

However, you can be slightly disappointed if you expect an exceptionally interactive picture quality. In contrast, the fundamental features and functionalities won’t let you down if you’re looking for a lighter Android phone with a camera mounted. However, there are no specific updates about its launching in the international market. A good alternative for you will be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone if you enjoy extensive customization and many features.

Unfortunately, Lenovo K13 Note does not capture the attention of the vibrant and complex market of smartphones. Even the K12 Pro model is better in this aspect because it includes a 64 MP camera and a sizable battery. Concisely, there are a lot of things to hold. You can have the qualities with Lenovo K13 Note that are pretty standard.

Given that pure Android devices in this price range are difficult to obtain, Lenovo may only succeed because of its operating system. Any real smartphone can be used as an alternative. Users have high expectations for the C-series: a C25 with the same camera and a 6000 mAh battery costs 12,990 RUB.