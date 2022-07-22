Samsung Galaxy A13 Detailed Review - TechnoChops

Samsung has made reforms in its entry ranges for the global mobile market. In recent years, the tech giant has launched three smartphone models with very little time difference between them. The Korean brand hasn’t taken long to release its new versions of Samsung’s ‘A’ range. With this Samsung Galaxy A13 4G model, the brand intends to strike a blow and establish itself as one of the best and most affordable mobile options.

Now, we have the new Samsung Galaxy A13, which thus becomes the second phone in the descending ladder of its A3 line. This model is the younger brother of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, launched in 2021. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is presented with a 50MP camera, a long battery life, and many storage options for all colors.

Keep reading this article and get detailed information about the new Samsung A13 4G smartphone. Also, you will have information about the existing differences from its previous model. Let’s go!

A Brief Overview of The New Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

Vivid screen: The model has more space to play with the 6.6-inch Infinity-V screen, along with a protector which is entirely transparent, wafer-thin, and glossy.

Minimalist design: This model combines light colors with a soft-touch appearance.

Quad Camera System: You can capture incredible moments with its main camera.

Long-lasting battery: The new model houses a 5000 mAh battery with a long-duration capacity.

Optimum performance: It is fast and efficient for any task due to the Octa Core processor, enabling you to carry out more advanced tasks, like handling high-resolution videos and graphically demanding games.

Amazing Features Of The New Samsung A13 4G Mobile

Here is detailed information highlighting the excellent features of the new Samsung A13 4G-supported smartphone:

A Design With The Cameras Incorporated In The New Samsung A13 4G Mobile

We begin by commenting on a change that Samsung was incorporating in its superior models but not in the entry range. So, you will find the cameras of this new model incorporated into its back cover. This new model does not have an independent module like the A12 model.

The finish chosen for Samsung A13 is plastic, showing that you will have an economical mobile in terms of the sensation it transmits. Its grip is quite good, and you can ideally reach all the buttons without releasing the device.

You will find the volume and power buttons on the side of the Samsung A13 4G mobile. The power button simultaneously acts as a fingerprint reader since this model does not incorporate it on the screen.

If you look at the bottom, you will find the type-C charger, the 3.5mm port output, and the smartphone’s speaker.

This model has the Dual Sim option in addition to incorporating a MicroSD card in the tray on the left side. And its dimensions are 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 millimeters with 195grams in weight. The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is available in 3 completely different colors: Black, Blue, and White.

Large Screen With FullHD+ Resolution

Samsung has decided that its models must have large screens. The brand shows it with this Samsung Galaxy A13 4G. Its screen is a 6.6-inch TFT LCD, larger than its previous model.

Its resolution is FullHD + with a 2408 × 1080 pixel resolution and a ratio of 20: 9, a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Regarding its angle of vision, you will find that it looks like a movie from the front screen, perfectly appreciating the colors offered by this Samsung A13. On the other hand, if you turn the phone a little, you will see how it darkens noticeably.

Sound With Power But You Miss The Stereo

In the new Samsung Galaxy A13, you will find a single speaker at the bottom, leaving no option for stereo sound in this model.

One aspect that seems quite successful to us is its 3.5mm jack port. This model has the option of Dolby Atmos for games, but only when you have headphones connected.

What is completely customizable is the equalizer. So, you can select the following profiles: normal, pop, classical, jazz, rock, and customize.

The sound is quite powerful, making it comfortable to listen to any multimedia content with this new model.

Octa Core Processor And Storage

The chosen processor is not one of the most powerful that you can find on the market. Specifically, this model has the Exynos 850 chip up to 2 GHz.

When you open several applications simultaneously, you will notice that you are dealing with an entry-level mobile of the brand. The reason is that it takes a little longer than average.

One of the most favorable aspects of this new model is that several memory options are available. You can choose between 3GB of RAM and 32GB, 4GB of RAM and 64GB, and 6GB of RAM and 128GB. It will give you the option to choose the most appropriate that best suits your needs.

Regardless of the internal memory chosen, Samsung A13 has the option of adding a MicroSD card of up to 1TB. However, this model is ideal for a MicroSD of 256GB or 512GB maximum for the best performance.

OneUI 4.1 Core and Android 12

This model comes by default with the Android 12 operating system, which is quite positive. This OS features dynamic color capabilities that can transform your experience based on your wallpaper and responsive motion responding to your touch. It also has the One UI 4.1 Core customization layer, which focuses on customization, privacy, and access to the brand’s expanding ecosystem.

This customization layer is the same as the brand’s latest models, like the S22, but limits some functions.

Despite being an entry-level model, it has exciting functions that you will not find in other similar models. A good example is the multiple window function, which allows you to open any app in a floating window and continue opening other apps while watching videos.

Another exciting function is gestures for the fingerprint sensor. This function lets you simply slide your finger down the power button when you are on the main screen. And it will allow you to navigate comfortably.

At the security level, the new Samsung Galaxy A13 has a fingerprint sensor on the side that works quite well. This model allows you to register up to a maximum of 3 fingerprints.

It also has 2D facial unlocking. Although after checking it, if you are thinking about security, we recommend that this is not your main option.

A Battery That Seems Endless In This Samsung A13 4G

Samsung offers its low-end Samsung smartphones with off-road batteries. This model has a capacity of 5000mAh, one of the most notable points smartphone lovers prefer.

It has the option of fast charging of up to 15W. However, in some countries, the A13 4G models come without the default charger, so you will have to buy it separately.

Counting on one of the best processors, the battery of the Galaxy A13 will calmly hold you for more than a day without batting an eyelid. And if you want the battery to last longer, this smartphone has a power-saving option. So, you do not need to worry about the battery.

This model does have the function of protecting the battery for the most clueless. This function consists of limiting the charge to 85% of its capacity and it will last less until the next charge. However, it will last you more years without notice that it declines.

Quad Camera With 50MP And A Lot To Offer

Samsung improved the cameras of this model. Now, the cameras of the model are far better than their previous model and those offered by the competitors. Therefore, you will find that its main camera is 50MP. Indeed, it’s a pleasant surprise among mobile phones in this range.

Specifically, it incorporates a quad camera with the following characteristics:

50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture.

5MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The set of cameras does an excellent job during the day. You will notice that it falls off when you take pictures against the light.

The wide-angle camera is one of the most notable features of this model. We consider that the new Samsung Galaxy A13 is one of the few models to incorporate more enhanced cameras within this price range. The tech giant really emphasizes the importance of its smartphone cameras.

At night, it takes very decent photos. You will also notice that it takes picture-perfect photographs and does not add much noise to videos.

You will find the 8MP Selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front. It has several modes, like beauty mode, with different parameters, such as skin tone. It also incorporates the gesture function. The Selfie will be made automatically when you simply show your hand’s palm.

Advantages And Limitations Of The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

After visualizing the main features of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, we now focus on detailing its best qualities. We also shed light on some of its limitations in the following:

Advantages

Large capacity battery: This model has one of the best battery capacities in a budget model.

50MP camera: It incorporates a 50MP camera, and this feature, with a price of less than $300, is worth it.

Different storage options: Samsung has released 3 different versions, enabling all brand lovers to get this model.

3.5mm Jack Port: It is an advantage for many who still have this port since they are removing it in many models by default to make room for wireless headphones.

Limitations

No stereo sound: Having a single speaker at the bottom of the Galaxy A13 leaves users without the option of stereo sound.

Similarities And Differences Between The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G And The Samsung Galaxy A12

We already have the Galaxy A13 4G model on the market, and not long ago, we talked about the Samsung Galaxy A12. So, here we’ll discuss both models by highlighting their similarities and differences. This way, you best decide which model will best suit your needs. Explore the most notable differences between them now:

Casing: The casing of the new model is nothing like its predecessor, the Galaxy A12. Instead of a matte, it has a plastic-made case with a glossy rear cover and a completely redesigned camera module. The glossy finish makes the model look pretty plain but attractive.

Screen: It is the main difference between the two models. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has a slightly larger screen of 6.6 inches. However, the main difference lies in its resolution, as this model has Full HD + resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A12 only had HD + resolution.

Camera: Another main difference is the photographic section, cameras. Both smartphone models incorporate quadruple cameras. However, the main difference between the two is that the Samsung Galaxy A13 has 50MP as the main camera compared to the 48MP of A12.

Charger: The new Galaxy A13 model sold in some global markets does not include the charger by default. The A12, on the other hand, comes with a charger in the same box.

RAM: The new Galaxy A13 offers more RAM options, and you can choose between 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM. The previous model also has the same RAM options.

MicroSD card slot: Thanks to the dedicated microSD card slot, two SIM cards, and one storage expansion card can be used simultaneously in Galaxy A13. Both the Galaxy A12 and A13 perform relatively well. For a budget phone, read and write speeds of A13 are generally good.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

What Is The Price Of The Samsung A13 4G?

With this model, Samsung wants to access all users globally. So, the tech giant has released several versions of this model for all types of pockets. Where lies the price difference in various Samsung Galaxy A13 4G models? It lies in its internal storage since you can find the option of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB, and the model with different memory capacities is available at different prices.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy A13 model with 128GB, which is the option with the most capacity, is available for $250.

Where To Buy The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Mobile At The Best Price?

You can find the new Samsung Galaxy A13 mobile in any physical establishment, and on online platforms, like Amazon. Here we tell you the best options by price:

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G on Amazon. We highlight the Amazon platform since it is the one that currently offers the best prices for this new Galaxy model. We have verified the comments of genuine buyers on this platform, and you have the convenience of having it delivered to your own home.

You can also acquire this model by contacting your mobile operators in the country. Mobile operators also offer the most reasonable prices. However, they may force you to buy with the telephone company.

Final Opinion

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is one of the best models offered by Samsung. This model is the best entry-level range smartphone you can find at the most affordable price. It is the perfect model you can consider to be an all-rounder since it will serve you in any situation.

Among other purposes, most smartphone lovers want a model for its incredible photography features. So, the camera of this model puts a world of possibilities at your fingertips. And it has a long-lasting battery since Samsungs always ensures a better battery for your best journey.

This model has a very reasonable price that attracts all. It competes very well with other market players offering similar models within its range. In short, the new Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is a good model for all your mobile-related tasks.

Samsung has improved many aspects of the smartphone, like the screen, which now has a higher resolution. Since other tech giants haven’t been sitting idly by either, it will be interesting to see how the Galaxy ‘A’ series of Samsung stacks up against the fierce competition.

If you have found this guide helpful and informative, we would appreciate it if you could share it by clicking on one of the social media profiles. It costs you nothing. Stay connected with us for more!