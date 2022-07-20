Review of Samsung A53 5G: Details, Specs, and Everything - TechnoChops

Samsung is one of the best smartphone manufacturers that rolls out many devices for their customers. These devices are targeted toward entry-level, mid-range level, and flagship phones. All smartphones come with the latest pre-installed One UI with an improved chipset and a camera setup. Samsung always keeps improving their phone every year for their loyal customers and outperforming other brands in every segment. The A series of Samsung has been doing pretty much good in the smartphone industry. Keep reading this article, and we will tell you about the details, specs, and everything about the latest A53 5G from Samsung.

Samsung A53 5G:

Samsung has been rolling out the A series for many years. These phones are an ideal option for individuals who don’t want to break their bank but also want something that will tick all the boxes. These phones are valued for money. You will get a maximum smartphone experience with these phones.

A53 is the successor to Samsung’s A52. The phone has a sleek and stylish design, a decent camera setup, and a massive battery inside the body. The phone comes with the latest One UI 4.1 based on the newest Android 12.

Below are the specifications of the Samsung A53 5G:

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 Super AMOLED with 120 HZ refresh rate. 800 nits (HBM). 1080×2400 pixels. 20:9 aspect ratio with 405 PPI.

SoC: Exynos 1280

Memory: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear cameras: Wide (64MP), Ultrawide (12MP), Macro (5MP), and Depth (5MP)

Front camera: Wide (32MP)

Video features: 4K at 30fps, 1080P at 30/60fps with Gyro-EIS.

Front camera video: 4K at 30fps and 1080P at 30fps

Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W quick-charging

Sensors: Fingerprint (Under display and Optical), Virtual Proximity Sensing.

Design:

The first thing we will start with is the design of this smartphone. A53 is rocking the same design as its predecessor. It looks pretty much familiar to the A52. It looks attractive and sleek. The design is stylish with an amazing finish on the back with the camera setup. The bump of the camera setup is small on this phone, and you can use a cover if you don’t want to let the cameras get scratched or damaged. The pastel colors make the phone look unique.

The phone is flat, which makes it look more stylish. On the front, the AMOLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The glass is popular for having shatter resistance. Users can add a glass protector for an extra layer of protection to save their phone from damage.

It is pretty much amazing if we talk about the weight distribution on this phone. It feels sturdy in your hands. The grip is good enough and won’t slip from your hands. Not to forget that it might collect some grease and smudges, but you can always count on the back cover, which will help you with all of this.

Build Quality:

Samsung always keeps up with their customers’ expectations. A53 is a well-constructed phone with high-end materials to ensure an incredible experience for the user. The Korean giant has put a Gorilla Glass 5 on the front side with high-end plastic for the frame and sides. The back panel utilizes high-quality plastic.

The phone is very lightweight, and it feels sturdy in your hands. It won’t get scratched, shattered, or dented because the materials used in the construction are high-end. Moreover, not forget that Samsung managed to make this phone IP67 rated. This will draw the attention of many customers to get this phone.

Controls and Connectivity:

Samsung is hopping on the trend of rolling out Type-C connectivity phones. This time, you won’t be getting a 3.5mm jack on this phone. What’s more interesting is that Samsung has moved the SIM tray from the sides to the bottom of the phone. The tray can house your Nano-SIM card with a microSD card. Also, there’s a slot for a second Nano-SIM. Next to the SIM slot, you will see a Type-C port.

You will find a volume rocker and a power button on the phone’s right-hand side. Both of these buttons are well-positioned and pretty much quick responsive. Below these two connectivity ports, you will find a bottom speaker. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a hybrid stereo setup. On the top of the phone, there’s an earpiece that is housed in the hardly noticeable bezel.

Sensors:

If we talk about the sensors, there’s an ambient light sensor on the top of the phone. It is hidden in the top bezel, so you can’t find it easily. In addition, there are other sensors, including IR proximity detection and color sensing. You won’t find a notification LED on this phone. Most phone manufacturers are cutting it off now.

The other hidden sensor is in the display. It’s the under-display fingerprint reader. It is quick and unlocks your phone once you place your finger on it.

Display:

The main highlight of this smartphone is the display of this phone. It is an amazing, vivid, and brilliant 6.-5inch Full HD+ screen. The cherry on top is the higher refresh rate of 120 HZ, which makes it smooth and fluid for the user. What’s more interesting about this display is that it has a sharp 405 PPI (pixels-per-inch), which makes the phone even better than its predecessor.

Samsung is well-known for rolling out incredible OLED panels in the tech industry. The Korean giant went the extra mile and started putting OLED panels in their mid-range phones because they wanted to compete with the other brands. The brand managed to put out 427 nits of brightness and full maxed-out brightness of 830 nits when the phone was exposed to bright sunlight. It is even more of what Samsung has said about the maximum brightness and advertised about it. With this, users can easily use the A53 when they are out, and the sun is shining in its all glory.

What’s more incredible about this display panel is that it is tuned for the Vivid mode (DCI-P3) and Natural mode (sRGB). The vivid mode has good accuracy in the colors, while the Natural mode is perfect.

Samsung didn’t announce the HDR support for this smartphone officially. The display is not formally certified for HDR content, and the OS won’t upscale the content to HDR. However, the video decoder inside the phone is all set to decode some HDR content for you. A53’s software supports HDR10 and HLG. The only thing that Samsung is missing out on this phone is the Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

High Refresh Rate:

Galaxy A53 has a display panel that lets you experience a higher refresh rate on your phone. 120HZ Super AMOLED display gives you a smooth and fluid experience when you are using the phone, casually browsing stuff on it, or playing games on it. If the user wants to control the refresh rate, they can simply change it from the Settings options. They will find it under Motion Smoothness. There will be two options: Normal, which is fixed at 60Hz, and High, which is fixed at 120Hz.

For those users who are into frame rates and refresh rates, Samsung has included a tool for users. GPU Watch is the tool that you can find from the Developer menu. With this, you can notice the FPS on your screen. There will be a box on the display screen that will display the FPS count of the screen on it.

One UI 4.1:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will come with the latest One UI 4.1 out of the box. The latest OS of Samsung is based on Android 12. One UI is one of the best and most popular skinnings on the Android operating systems. It is pretty much clean and easy to use. The lock screen looks familiar to the previous ones with the two shortcuts, one for the dialer and the other for the camera. The fingerprint reader is the primary method of unlocking your phone, but you can also use the face unlock feature.

Once the phone is locked and docked, the AOD (Always On Display) feature will be on. The AOD is simple. You can opt-in for some clock styles or an Image Clock, you can choose it according to your preferences. Music info is also supported on the AOD. You can use the AOD according to your needs. Turn it on or off or schedule it.

You can customize the lock screen. Add widgets, roaming clock, different clock styles, and contact info. Anything that you want on your phone and customize it according to your needs.

One UI 4.1 is cleaner than its predecessor. You will get a home screen, widgets, notification center, task switcher, and app drawer.

One of the latest features in the One UI 4.1 is the Color Palette. It is the same as you get in the standard Android 12’s Wallpaper colors. Users will get four Color Palette suggestions. Depending on your wallpaper, it will be picked by the software. The color you will choose will become the primary in the theme. These colors will be applied to the dialer, quick toggles, and other bits that are present in the UI.

For people who like to customize their phones, One UI is the best bet for you. You can customize it with different wallpapers. Change your lock screen or home screen, anything you want.

The navigation gestures are customizable as well. You can tweak them and change to the old-school buttons.

Chipset’s Performance:

Samsung Galaxy A53 is supercharged by Samsung’s very own chipset, Exynos 1280. It replaced the Snapdragon’s 778G, which powered the Galaxy A52s 5G. The chipset on this phone is pretty good. It has better benchmarks, and it outperforms other chipsets. \

Below are the benchmarks of the Exynos 1280 chipset:

GeekBench 5 (Multi-Core):

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: 1891

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: 1848

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: 1820

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: 1780

Sony Xperia 10 III: 1738

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro: 1729

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: 1719

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: 1673

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: 1662

Samsung Galaxy A72: 1627

Realme 9i: 1581

GeekBench 5 (Single-Core):

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: 743

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: 736

Poco X3 Pro: 735

Realme 9 Pro: 694

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: 688

Poco X4 Pro 5G: 687

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: 636

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: 608

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: 603

Sony Xperia 10 III: 592

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: 569

The higher score indicates that the chipset is performing better than others.

Now that we have the scores from the GeekBench benchmarking test and we can see that A53 is already taking the lead while there are so many mid-range phones. For now, we will move to the next test, which is the AnTuTu benchmark.

AnTuTu 8 Benchmark:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: 329802

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: 295442

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: 288914

Sony Xperia 10 III: 286216

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: 279579

Samsung Galaxy A72: 279342

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro: 261309

Samsung Galaxy A52: 261282

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: 242155

Realme 9i: 229368

Higher score tells that the phone is performing better.

Cameras:

Galaxy A53 comes with a decent camera setup. The users will get a 4 camera setup that includes wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth sensors. It is pretty good that all of the cameras perform well in any condition. The main wide camera has a higher resolution of 64MP, and the ultrawide has 12MP. 5MP cameras for both macro and depth sensors. For the selfie shooter, there’s a 32MP selfie camera for the people who love to take images and shoot videos from the front camera.

The reports show that the main wide camera has the Sony IMX682 module in it. For other regions, Samsung uses an s5kgw1p sensor. Not to forget that the main camera has PDAF and Optical Image Stabilization in it.

What’s interesting about the camera of this phone is that it comes with the pre-loaded camera capturing modes. You will get a Single Take, Food Mode, and AR Doodle on this phone. Moreover, if you want to click some crisp and detailed pictures, you can opt-in for the Pro mode. This will let you have controls like a DSLR camera, and you will be able to capture some of the best shots from this phone.

In the Pro mode, you can tweak ISO, shutter speed, f/stop, and exposure. With this, you can easily take photographs with this feature.

If we talk about the Portrait mode, it is pretty much amazing this time. It will take great pictures from its depth sensor. The details, tones, and textures will be incredible.

With the macro camera, you can execute some crisp, nice close-up shots from this phone. The details will be good enough, and the colors will be on point.

A53 comes with an automatic Night Mode, and it automatically clicks your photos when you are in low-light conditions. This will happen when you are in a place with no light, so the software will trigger the Night Mode of this smartphone.

Video Quality:

Samsung Galaxy A53 can easily shoot detailed and crisp videos at 4K with 30 fps on its main and ultrawide camera. The detail of the video is great, and the colors are well-balanced.

The video can be stabilized with the video stabilization that is available for main and ultra-wide cameras. The feature does a good job when you pan the camera from one side to another side. Also, there’s another video stabilization feature that is known as Super Steady. It shoots stunning videos with extra smoothness.

Also, you can shoot FHD videos on this phone with 60fps. The video will be smooth and flicker-free. You will love the results because the video will be detailed, crisp, and vivid. The colors will be on point, and there will be no need to process it further.

Selfie Camera:

The selfie camera on this phone clicks some of the best pictures. They are well-balanced in colors, and they are crisp. You can process them according to your needs or just simply put them on your social media to grab some likes from your friends and family.

You can take portrait shots on the selfie camera, and you will be surprised by how accurate the edge detection is in this phone’s front camera.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, you are pretty much aware of Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G phone. It is an incredible phone for people who don’t want to break their bank and need something bang for a buck. This phone packs some serious features, which include a chipset, display, and camera. All of the features will give you an amazing user experience. Moreover, you will get 5G capabilities as well as a 3-4 year software update on this phone. This phone is the best phone if you want something that is future-proofing. Also, you can buy wearables with this phone to have a better smartphone experience from your phone.