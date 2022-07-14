List Of Best Mi Phones In 2022 That You Can Grab Now - TechnoChops

The top Xiaomi smartphones don’t garner as much media attention as those made by Apple, Samsung, or even Huawei. However, they’re worth looking into because they provide fantastic cameras, quick CPUs, stunning screens, and outstanding networking.

It can be perplexing because there are so many Xiaomi phones, especially because not all have the ‘Xiaomi’ logo. Other product lines from the firm include Mi, Redmi, and Pocophone. Choosing the finest Xiaomi phone is, therefore, not an easy task.

For your convenience, we’ve whittled the field down to the top Xiaomi phones on the market across various price points. To help you to learn more, read on as we describe what each has to offer.

Xiaomi 12 – No.1 choice Xiaomi phone

A strong flagship phone is the Xiaomi 12. Those who prefer a smaller handset will appreciate its tiny form factor, and the overall features and functionality are excellent.

High-end features include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and quick 67W charging. Although it has a fantastic ultra-wide camera and an excellent main camera, few purchasers will be interested in a telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 12 has many positive aspects but still lacks waterproofing and average battery life.

Pros of buying Xiaomi 12

compact style

outstanding performance

strong primary camera

Rapid wireless and wired charging

Cons of buying Xiaomi 12

average battery life

No telephoto lens

No IP rating

#1





Xiaomi 12 A strong flagship phone is the Xiaomi 12. Those who prefer a smaller handset will appreciate its tiny form factor, and the overall features and functionality are excellent. Read More

Black Shark 4 Pro

The Black Shark 4 Pro, though admittedly a 2021 phone, is currently at the top of the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone lineup. As a result, its rivals outside of Xiaomi are more recent.

The Snapdragon 888 offers strong performance, magnetic pop-up triggers to improve your gameplay and a super-responsive 144Hz AMOLED display.

Despite the design, there is a lot to admire about the Mi phone, which will only appeal to ardent gamers.

Pros

AMOLED display with 144Hz.

shoulder buttons that pop up

Great performance

Cons

A little ageing of the internals

Limited possibilities for RGB lighting in annoying software

#2



Black Shark 4 Pro

The Black Shark 4 Pro, though admittedly a 2021 phone, is currently at the top of the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone lineup. As a result, its rivals outside of Xiaomi are more recent. Read More

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a capable upper-midrange smartphone with good performance, a fantastic 120Hz display, and an effective 108Mp camera.

There is no better phone in the market. You will not frequently find yourself recharging on the go due to the adoption of 120W cable charging.

Pros

120Hz display

108Mp camera

120W charging

Cons

Extremely mediocre design

Performance issues

#3

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a capable upper-midrange smartphone with good performance, a fantastic 120Hz display, and an effective 108Mp camera. Read More

Poco X4 Pro

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is a significant improvement over its predecessor in terms of functionality and design. Despite having a plastic body, it has a premium appearance and feels. With one of the smallest camera cut-outs we’ve ever seen, the 120Hz AMOLED display is bright, colourful, buttery-smooth.

The phone will comfortably survive more than a day with regular use even though the refresh rate isn’t adaptive like pricier rivals, and there is 67W rapid cable charging available for when it does need a top-up.

Although the lack of OIS means night photography may be enhanced, the 108Mp camera is still a great pleasure, giving outstanding detail and colour representation in well-lit conditions. The included 8Mp ultra-wide lens is useful, but the 2Mp macro lens is not.

Despite the mid-range internals, which is led by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, the performance is excellent for the price. A tempting choice for budget-conscious people.

Pros

Affordable

Beautiful design

Flagship-level 108Mp camera with 120Hz AMOLED display

Cons

Occasional lag

#4 Poco X4 Pro

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is a significant improvement over its predecessor in terms of functionality and design. Despite having a plastic body, it has a premium appearance and feels. With one of the smallest camera cut-outs we’ve ever seen, the 120Hz AMOLED display is bright, colourful, buttery-smooth. Read More

Poco F4 GT

The F4 GT is Poco’s attempt to conceal a gaming phone for gaming fanatics.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 12GB RAM, 120W quick charging, and pop-up shoulder buttons will be appreciated by gamers but normal users might get annoyed.

Everyone else will appreciate that it doesn’t appear to be a gaming phone while still having a decent 64Mp camera that can compete.

Pros

Quick 120W charging

Outstanding performance

Cons

Average battery life

No headphone jack

#5 Poco F4 GT

The F4 GT is Poco’s attempt to conceal a gaming phone for gaming fanatics. Read More

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is a fantastic mid-range phone that can do much more than simply the quick charging that its name implies, but with 120W speeds, it’s no slouch there.

Thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, the performance is impressive, and the 108Mp main camera also produces excellent results. The design is fantastic. The other camera lenses don’t quite match up, and the phone still comes with Android 11’s outdated OS, which is the only big drawback.

Pros

Ultra-rapid 120W charging

Nice design

Impressive specs

Cons

Outdated android 11

Macro camera

#6 Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is a fantastic mid-range phone that can do much more than simply the quick charging that its name implies, but with 120W speeds, it’s no slouch there. Read More

Xiaomi Mi 11

Despite the Xiaomi 12 having now replaced the Mi 11, the Mi 11 is still an excellent piece of hardware for the money. The quickest CPU from the previous year, a stunning display, and powerful cameras are all contained in a wonderful industrial design piece.

Some people won’t care about the IP rating, but for me, the greater drawbacks are the decision to use a macro lens rather than a telephoto lens and the average battery life.

Pros

Quickly performing

Amazing camera

Beautiful design

Parameter value

Cons

IP not rated

Telephoto lens absent

#7

Xiaomi Mi 11

Despite the Xiaomi 12 having now replaced the Mi 11, the Mi 11 is still an excellent piece of hardware for the money. The quickest CPU from the previous year, a stunning display, and powerful cameras are all contained in a wonderful industrial design piece. Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

One of the greatest low-cost smartphones available is the Redmi Note 10 Pro, thanks to Xiaomi’s amazing value.

The AMOLED technology and 120Hz refresh rate on the gorgeous screen are just the beginning of this device’s highlights. An excellent set of cameras follow. The 108Mp whopper serves as the headline and is supported by a respectable ultra-wide.

Smaller features like the headphone port, Arc fingerprint scanning, stereo speakers, and an IR blaster are also a treat.

Additionally, Xiaomi includes a 33W charger in the box, and the device’s basic specifications are respectable, with a Snapdragon 732G processor guaranteeing lag-free performance.

Our main complaint is that 5G isn’t being supported.

Pros

Gorgeous screen

High refreshing rate

33W charger

Cons

5G is not supported

#8





Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

One of the greatest low-cost smartphones available is the Redmi Note 10 Pro, thanks to Xiaomi’s amazing value. Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Even though it might feel like every smartphone these days costs over four figures, the Redmi Note 11 is one of the great phones available for less money.

This cheap Xiaomi outperforms phones that cost much more because of its quick Snapdragon 680 CPU. Additionally, the phone has a gorgeous 6.43-inch FHD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on the front and a quad-camera array on the back.

Pros

6.43-inch FHD screen

Cons

Low camera quality

#9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Even though it might feel like every smartphone these days costs over four figures, the Redmi Note 11 is one of the great phones available for less money. Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

If you’re looking for an amazing for in reasonable price then Note 10 pro is the one, the Note 10 Pro is the top model in Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand. It’s a good choice because it has excellent specs at a reasonable price.

As far as inexpensive phones go, this one stands out thanks to its 108MP main camera, large and bold 120Hz screen, and enormous 5,020mAh battery. In our assessment, we praised the screen and battery, saying they would easily last through a full day of arduous use.

Additionally, we discovered that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro boasts excellent stereo speakers, which, combined with its screen and battery life, make it ideal for binge-watching movies and television shows.

With the Note 10 Pro, you miss out on a few things, notably 5G.

Pros

Excellent stereo speakers

Amazing battery life

Cons

It lacks 4K stabilisation

There is no 5G.

#10





Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

If you’re looking for an amazing for in reasonable price then Note 10 pro is the one, the Note 10 Pro is the top model in Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand. It’s a good choice because it has excellent specs at a reasonable price. Read More

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

The phone boasts a tonne of processing power, with gaming performance particularly surprising us, and an incredibly long-lasting battery that we found to be good for two days or moderate use—that’s a real rarity in phones.

Additionally, it comes with a 120Hz screen that we refer to as having the “most advanced display at a price,” all for a fairly low cost. You most definitely get more than you paid for if you purchase this item. This phone brings in a lot of new features. Its one of it kind.

The phone is very large, and the cameras fall short of those of competitors with the same price. This phone has outdated android 10 which is a drawback but it is expected to be upgraded soon.These are two peculiarities that not everyone will appreciate. However, this is still a good purchase because it is now the greatest low-cost phone.

Pros

fantastic 120Hz screen

Excellent battery life

Cons

Android 10

#11 Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

The phone boasts a tonne of processing power, with gaming performance particularly surprising us, and an incredibly long-lasting battery that we found to be good for two days or moderate use—that’s a real rarity in phones. Read More

Xiaomi Poco F3

The phone’s display and performance are top-notch, making it ideal for social media scrolling, gaming, and streaming. We particularly liked the display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate for rapid scrolling and can grow incredibly bright at up to 1,300 nits.

Furthermore, we discovered that it offers near-flagship performance at a fraction of the cost, making it one of the greatest gaming phones available. It also has a nice appearance and feels well-made.

There are some features that a low-cost phone lacks, like wireless charging and poor cameras, but not everyone wants those features.

Pros

Bright and responsive display

Cons

Average camera

UI isn’t great

#12

Xiaomi Poco F3

The phone’s display and performance are top-notch, making it ideal for social media scrolling, gaming, and streaming. We particularly liked the display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate for rapid scrolling and can grow incredibly bright at up to 1,300 nits. Read More

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

The Mi MIX FOLD is unquestionably a novel smartphone in the Xiaomi lineup. Despite its unusual shape, the model’s main benefit is combining a tablet and a smartphone.

The U-shaped hinge used in this smartphone is incredibly sturdy and can be folded 200,000 times.

The smartphone has a sizable 8.01-inch OLED screen with 2480 x 1860 pixels resolution. Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ standards are supported.

The smartphone’s foldable screen is 6.52 inches diagonally. The 2520 x 840 resolution and 180 Hz sampling rate of the 90Hz display is available.

The Mi MIX FOLD is the first smartphone in the world to include four Harman Kardon speakers.It is a speaker system that can deliver fantastic surround sound when viewing movies, listening to music, and playing games on a smartphone.

The Surge C1 image processing chip and Liquid Lens bionic photo technologies are featured in the Mi MIX FOLD smartphone. Together, they offer fine focusing, strong light transmission, and top-notch picture quality.

The Mi MIX FOLD features one of the top smartphones available today. The Mi Mix Fold’s 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, which has an f/2.4 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, enables you to capture stunning panoramic images. Two 2460 mAh and two 2560 mAh batteries power the Mi MIX FOLD.

Pros

Elegant design

Fast charging

NFC port enable

Cons

No secondary storage

#13





Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

The Mi MIX FOLD is unquestionably a novel smartphone in the Xiaomi lineup. Despite its unusual shape, the model’s main benefit is combining a tablet and a smartphone. Read More

Things to keep in Mind If Purchasing a Xiaomi phone from China

When they needed Xiaomi phone samples in the past, people frequently turned to Chinese importers like GearBest and Geekbuying because their costs were significantly lower than other countries. Xiaomi phones are now much easier to purchase internationally, but some models are still only available in China, which may encourage you to import.

If you do, be careful to get a device with a global ROM installed, or else be ready to fiddle with the software once it is received (novice users should avoid this). The global models come pre-installed with an English-language UI and full access to Google services. We’ve outlined how to install Google Play on a Xiaomi phone if you unintentionally buy a device with a Chinese ROM.

Second, if you’re buying from China, keep in mind that your consumer rights differ from those in other countries and that, should something go wrong, you’ll have a more challenging time getting after-sales support.

Finally, delivery can be a hassle. The average delivery time will be longer; however, quick and free shipping options are frequently available. More than that, though, there can be other expenses: you might be required to pay import duty when the phone arrives, which is determined by the amount listed on the shipping documents and typically includes an additional admin fee.

Presently Available Xiaomi Phones

With the 11T and 11T Pro, Xiaomi got rid of the “Mi” prefix. Future models, like the recently released flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, will follow this pattern.

In the past few years, the distinction between the flagship (Mi) and budget (Redmi) models in its lineup has grown less clear due to mid-range models in both categories. Redmi models continue to hover around the bottom end of the price spectrum.

We also put Black Shark gaming phones and the pricey Poco smartphone line here because they share a heritage with Xiaomi.

You can further check our top Xiaomi phone round-up further up this post. We consider everything from the overall build quality to the processing, graphics, camera performance, the features offered, and the price of these phones. It is not just about placing the most expensive model at the top and the most expensive at the bottom. It’s our professional judgement on how your money should be allocated—the lowest end of the price spectrum.

This is why a less expensive model could be found close to the top of the chart; even though it may not have all of the features and power of the flagship models, it more than makes up for it in terms of value.

But it’s also essential to consider where they fall in Xiaomi’s lineup if you’re wondering which Xiaomi phone has the most power and features.

How to pick your ideal Xiaomi phone

There will almost likely be at least one Xiaomi phone that you will like, but there are things you should take into account before making your decision.

The first is how much you want to spend, if you spend more, you’ll continuously get higher-end specs, so if you’re spending less, you’ll need to figure out what you can go without.

The primary specs to pay attention to are power, which is crucial if you intend to play games on your phone. Cameras are crucial if you care about smartphone photography; everyone could benefit from solid battery life. However, if the phone charges quickly, that could help make up for poor battery life in some cases.

Are Xiaomi’s smartphones superior to Samsung’s?

The Xiaomi 12 is the best example because it’s a portable flagship like the Galaxy S22. Every year, Xiaomi’s flagship phones feel more and more like Samsung competitors.

Your selections will depend on what you’re searching for because Samsung and Xiaomi flagships differ slightly in that Samsung has a superior camera array while Xiaomi offers faster charging.

The same is true of inexpensive phones. While Redmi phones are superior for photography and Poco smartphones are more powerful, Samsung’s Galaxy A phones provide stunning screens on the cheap.

Does Xiaomi make quality products?

Since the company began marketing its products in the west, we’ve been big supporters of Xiaomi phones, so if you’re in the market for a new phone, we’d highly suggest looking at their selection.

Like other brands, Xiaomi has both svc and misses, and not all of its products are excellent. There are occasionally subpar handsets in the flagship line that are too expensive for their good or low-end devices with features that aren’t fully functional.

But you’ll undoubtedly discover the greatest Xiaomi phones we’ve tested on this list of the top Xiaomi phones.