Sony Xperia 1 IV review: Price & Specifications - TechnoChops

Sony Xperia has made it to the market again with a bang! The traditional camera phone has been tweaked to bring features that were not seen in older phones. The new Xperia 1 IV has introduced a signature display 4K and a whole new level of power in the Snapdragon chipset. Apart from that, its camera is identified for bringing forth the most interesting camera arrangements, featuring a continuous optical zoom that is not like your average camera zoom. These spectacular features come enclosed in the form of the smartest and most gorgeous phone exterior you may have seen so far.

Sony Xperia has made it a point to keep its designs sleek, and the same shape is seen in the Xperia 1 IV body as well. What if you get water resistance on top of that? Yes, Xperia 1 IV has everything that a smartphone enthusiast would seek. The grip is phenomenal too, allowing steadfast hold while taking pictures on the go. The same is expected and delivered in every phone that came in the past in Xperia series. Additionally, the 4K 120 Hz HDR OLED is not going anywhere anytime soon. This along with the update of chipset with the latest version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are here to strengthen its roots in the world of tech.

The continuous optical zoom is another feature that deserves a discussion of its own. It allows telephoto lens movement from 3.5x to 5.2x without the need to utilize digital zoom, which enables cropping for the most part. This tool is of high utility to those who like to capture from a long range.

Other major upgrades introduced this season would be the rear and front-facing cameras with 4K and 120fps recording. In addition to that, you will also get access to an audio recording app that enables cleaning, layering, and mixing of sounds, in addition to the latest mobile gaming functions, and a lasting battery life. Sony is already one of the top competitors in the creatives department, and the brand-new trends in Xperia are sure to keep the company one step forward in its race against major competitors – like Apple and Samsung.

One thing of note is that Xperia camera is meant for a technical-minded user, as opposed to iPhone and Galaxy cameras that follow the ‘point and shoot’ construction. Sony’s consumer target with Xperia 1 IV was more of the creative content creators rather than the general public. But even such users have identified the irregular edges in the model, which shall be discussed later on in the blog.

The fingerprint sensor on the side is definitely one of the rather disappointing parts of this model. It has proved to be incapable of unlocking the phone more often than not, making users frustrated. The issue is also often seen in other flagships of Sony, and it’s about time the company works on its fixation. Aside from that, we also encountered some software glitches, such as bloatware inclusion, frequent crashing of apps, and non-functioning video playback on some of the best video recording applications. These snags are something you wouldn’t expect from a phone priced as much as Xperia 1 IV.

Yes, this phone comes with a lot of new features that are creative and useful, yet its price tag is something that goes above the budget of many ‘average buyers.’ Considering how the phone is designed for creators and artists, the current situation of people in this profession does not justify the price that it comes with. A $1,600 phone is not something every artist can afford, but if they are true to investing in their passion, they are sure to obtain a number of useful features within this handset.

1. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Price:

The price tag of Sony Xperia is the major drawback for a lot of potential buyers. The most dedicated creators and artists are forced to think twice before investing in this upgraded Sony phone.

The handset with a storage capacity of 512 GB is priced at a whopping $1,599.99 in the US. In the UK, you will get 256 GB of storage at a cost of €1,299.99. The same doesn’t apply to Australia because Sony has not been selling many of the phones from its last generations in this region. The launch of Sony Xperia 1 IV is still in question if we talk about Australia.

The predecessor of the new phone, also known as the Xperia 1 III, costs less than the fourth-gen. It was sold for $1,299.99 in the US and £1,199.99 in the UK with a memory of 256 GB. While the new invention offers double the storage, is it really worth a price plunge of $300?

When compared in terms of price, the Sony Xperia 1 IV stands right next to some of the most acclaimed phones in the market. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was sold for £1,249, $1,299.99, and AU$1,999 with a net storage of 256 GB. The 512 GB version of the same phone went for £1,329, $1,399.99, and AU$2,149 in respective countries. On the same boat lies the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which maintained a price of £1,149, $1,399.99, and AU$2,019 for 256 GB storage and £1,349, $1,399, and AU$2,369 for 512 GB storage.

We notice from the above data that Sony is adamant on maintaining a higher price in the US. The same phones with the same storage capacity are sold at a significantly lower cost in the UK. This highlights the fact that Sony preferred the European buyers more with the release of its Xperia 1 IV. In the UK, the company launched the new model in June, whereas the US consumers had to be patient until September to be able to acquire it. Here is a summarized version of the above-mentioned information:

Price range – $1,599 / £1,299 – $1,299 / £1,199

Cost exceeding its Apple and Samsung competitors

Selling date – June 16th in UK and September 1st in US

2. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Body And Design:

The visuals and touch of Xperia 1 IV phone will have you impressed. It features a thin, long, and angular body that has the potential to win any award in the design category. It is the most plausible redesign when compared to its predecessor, Xperia 1 III.

With dimensions of 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm, it maintains a tall exterior and a width that is not thick to stretch the hand. The weight is also ideal for easy carrying around. The flat edges of the phone, however, give it an angular shape, which kind of puts a slight strain on the hand during long holds. But it is still not as broad as a lot of other smartphones out there.

The Xperia is one of the premium smartphone innovations and that is why it comes as a glass sandwich enclosed in a Gorilla Glass Victus. The metal frame and IP65 / IP68 certification make it resistant to dust or water immersion. For now, there are three colors available in the market – white, black, and violet.

If you’re a fan of extra smartphone ports, the Xperia is here to serve you. It has a USB-C port in addition to a 3.5 mm headphone jack meant for both microphones and headphones. Plus, you will also find a power button embedded with a fingerprint scanner, a volume rocker, and a shutter button for the camera.

The camera functions of the Xperia 1 IV are phenomenal. With its camera tool that clicks a picture upon a press and finds focus when depressed, you will feel like you’re working with a DSLR camera. If you press the camera icon while the phone is shut, your camera app will open up, letting you take snapshots without the need to unlock the phone.

The fingerprint scanner, however, is not as efficient. In fact, it is rather temperamental and is seen regularly failing to scan a fingerprint upon an attempt to unlock the phone. The failure is often followed by an error prompt, and sometimes by no reaction at all. It is hard to understand why Sony is still unable to apply fixtures to this persistent problem that has been appearing in previous generations of Xperia as well.

Angular display makes the hold uncomfortable

Employs a 3.5 mm headphone jack

Shutter button – ideal for capturing good photos

3. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Camera:

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is not meant for average users of cameras who just know how to click and shoot. It is for more technically-apt individuals who are well-versed with the subtleties of photography. Gathering a number of high-tech features, the Xperia 1 IV has incorporated some amazing features into this phone. It has four cameras, out of which two have not been upgraded and are similar to the Xperia 1 III. These include the main camera of 12MP F/1.7 24 mm and ultra-wide snappers of 12MP f/ 2.2 16 mm. You will also find the Time-of-Flight depth sensor that was available in the last-gen.

Now coming to the two upgraded cameras, out of which the front-facing camera has been reconditioned from 8MP to 12MP f/ 2.0 24 mm. This is the camera that makes 4K video recording possible on Xperia phone. The next update is what gave a distinct identity to this handset, the continuous optical zoom. The telephoto lens is infused with moving parts, allowing a user to switch between zoom levels 3.5 x and 5.2 x seamlessly. This way, you can line up the subject without depending on cropping or digital zoom for distance elimination.

We tried long-range photography, which requires longer focal lengths to achieve the necessary depth effect, and the camera seemed to deliver a variable zoom lens for quality images. So, it is safe to say that the camera dominates all the other features introduced in this model of Xperia. However, we are so ready to see the zoom extend even above the 5.2x range, and going above 12 MP resolution sensor will be the right way to achieve that.

One thing to note is that the features may be a bit challenging to understand for a common user. It is fixed with a shooting mode arousal that looks similar to an actual camera, letting you change exposure modes. Something like this will be difficult to comprehend for someone who doesn’t have a DSLR, but for a photographer, this addition is life-changing. Here is a breakdown of the Xperia 1 IV camera.

Unbelievable continuous camera zoom – 3.5x to 5.2x

Video recording in 4K 120 fps is quite helpful

Some software bugs removed leading to better performance

4. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Specs:

The series is known to incorporate the most sophisticated chipsets into its handsets. The same tradition is followed in the new Sony Xperia 1 IV, which is fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm chipset. It offers a robust processing power that brings high-resolution video recording and gaming right at your fingertips. You are unlikely to find a chip of the same power in any of the Android phones.

However, with ease comes drawbacks. Qualcomm’s chipsets are known to overheat quickly upon intensive use, including video recording and gaming. It would even heat up easily while charging. You may need to stop and wait for the phone to cool down during 4K video recording, especially if you’re using a high-end app like Cinema Pro.

Excessive overheating also affects the performance of the phone, leading to an obvious drop in power when the phone is heated. It is discouraging that Qualcomm is still not giving the issue its due attention. We even noticed frequent crashing of apps when the device was not given the time to cool.

But aside from that, when the device is not overheated, you get to experience quality gaming with its powerful interface. The 21:9 is the major player that keeps the gaming action alive by providing an expanded view.

The built-in speakers are also quite spectacular, enabling clear sounds and a high volume. They are essentially one of the most competitive ones among smartphones that do not feature third-party audio company tuning. You can enjoy high-quality sound without headphones, but the experience will be improved by 10x with headphones.

Robust chipset – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Overheating is a major concern

Good speakers – high-quality sound for movies

5. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Display:

The Sony Xperia display is almost a mirror image of its predecessor, Mark 3. It features an OLED display of 6.5 inches and a refresh rate of 12Hz. In addition to that, the 21:9 aspect ratio and 4K resolution also make the display quite impressive.

The 4K resolution is not always achieved by the phone unless you are watching videos or playing games. It’s also a good thing because when the device runs on high resolution, it captures more battery. Also, who wants to see highly compressed images while scrolling Instagram?

You might think that 6.5 inches is not a very wide display, but this is how most smartphones are built – with a thin body and reduced width – making even a small display size look adequate. The brightness level of this phone goes up by 50% as compared to its predecessor. Even then, it might not be good enough for clear screen visualization in the brightness of sun.

6.5-inch display with a long and thin body

4K resolution perfect for gaming and movies

Brightness increase has yet to cut the edge

6. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Software:

In terms of software, Sony has incorporated a smart policy. It has integrated Google’s design of stock Android with some advanced tools to develop its software. So, it is safe to say it’s the same as Android 12 with the exception of the customization tool, Material You.

The clean appearance of stock Android goes really well with the space-generous screen of Xperia. Aside from a few apps that are pre-installed, the software is almost clear. But unlike your standard Chinese phones that come with an army of useless apps, these apps are actually quite practical. The built-in apps include Photo Pro, Cinema Pro, Music Pro, and Bravia Core.

Photography enthusiasts can obtain great advantage from Photo Pro, with feature depths that match a Sony camera. You can even choose modes like Manual exposure, Programme auto, and standard Basic. On the other hand, Cinema Pro is a great tool for shooting videos on your phone, as it offers greater control over cinematic videos.

You can use a number of built-in features to capture content. Edit it with Music Pro, as it is one of the few tools that allow editing after image capture. Bravia Core, on the other hand, gives you a chance to watch high-resolution movies and shows uncharted. The phone displays movies in 4K resolution, but the app does not have a download option for offline streaming.

Aside from these permanent apps, Sony Xperia 1 IV also has some built-in third-party apps as well, and they mostly supply the entertainment sphere of the phone. There is Netflix, Tidal, and Prime Video, but the presence of Booking.com, LinkedIn, and Amazon Shopping was definitely unnecessary, at least in our opinion.

Sony enables multitasking, all thanks to its tall and wide display. The screen provides enough space to allow side-by-side app viewing with a high refresh rate, providing smooth navigation of the phone’s menu.

Android 12 running but is upgradeable

Software – stock Android – comes with no junk

Pre-installed apps are quite useful and convenient

7. Sony Xperia 1 IV – Battery Life:

The battery capacity is similar to Xperia Mark 4 – jumping up to 5,000mAh, following a 500mAh rise. Even after the battery was rigorously tested by running multiple background apps and a constant 5G connection, it did not fail our expectations. It would run for an entire day on standard use, with regular scrolling of social media, texting, audio streaming, and Google Maps. Even with the 4K screen, the battery remains unwavering.

However, when used with Pro features, you can’t expect the phone to last for an entire day. On continuous 4K video recording or use of intensive functions, the battery still lives for an impressive amount of time. The charging speed, however, is not as impressive. It is accompanied by a 30W wired charging that is the same as previous models. So, there seems to be not much improvement in that context. You can also charge the phone wirelessly, but the battery will load even slower in that case.

Impressive battery – 5000 mAh

Long-standing charge even with intensive use

Slow charging – 30W

You think you've got what it takes to handle this robust device, with upgraded features and a state-of-the-art optical zoom? This article covered all the specs and features of the new Sony Xperia 1 IV to help you make the right choice. Analyze each factor in detail to ensure that you are getting the right device.