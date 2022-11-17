How Much Prize Money Will England Get & What The Runners-Up Prize? - TechnoChops

England has won the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup of 2022, and they will be awarded some good prizes.

Prize Money For England:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that England was the winner of the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup of 2022. They lifted the trophy this year by beating Pakistan in the finals.

The final was played at the very famous cricket venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Both of the teams met in finals back in 1992, and Pakistan was the one who lifted the trophy that year.

Fans from both countries were excited enough to experience a clash between Pakistan and England at the MCG. However, England put out all of their efforts in bringing the trophy to their home while Pakistan played really well. Things at the start of the tournament for Pakistan weren’t that good, but they bounced back and made it to the finals and ended up as the runner-up.

However, the prize money for the winners was around a 1.7million USD, and the runners-up will be bagging around 800K USD.

Both of the teams have won the ICC T20 World Cup once. Pakistan beat Sri Lanka back in 2009 and lifted the trophy at Lord’s.

The next year in 2010, England defeated the Aussies and lifted their first T20 World Cup in West Indies.

So far, Pakistan has bagged three ICC titles. The first was the 1992’s World Cup, and the second was T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2017. Meanwhile, England has just two ICC titles under their sleeves, the 2010s T20 World Cup and ICC World Cup 2019.

ICC T20’s World Cup:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has two innings of 20 overs for both of the teams. The teams have to play 20 overs in each inning. If a tie happens in the game, it proceeds to the Super Over. The teams have to perform their best in this over in order to win the match.

The World Cup has a group stage schedule in which teams have to play to go for the qualifier rounds. Once they have won matches in the qualifier rounds, they will be heading to the Super 12. The Super 12 matches are all about making it to the semi-finals or going home. Once it’s decided which team has won the semi-finals, then they proceed towards the finals.