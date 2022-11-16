Hunter x Hunter Chapter 395: Release Date And Time - TechnoChops

Hunter X Hunter is coming back with a bang with its new chapter for manga enthusiasts across the world.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 395:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet, it tells that the newest chapter and successor of Chapter 394 will be released soon on the coming weekend. The manga will be coming back with a new chapter for the manga fans to quench their thirst for the latest story.

As per the sources, the release date and timings of the new chapter 395 are the following:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM on 20th November

Central Standard Time: 10 AM on 20th November

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM on 20th November

British Standard Time: 3 PM on 20th November

Central European Time: 4 AM on 20th November

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 AM on 20th November

Philippine Standard Time: 11 AM on 20th November

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM on 21st November

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM on 21st November

What To Expect from Hunter X Hunter Chapter 395?

According to the reports, the new chapter of Hunter X Hunter will be following up with Tserriednich’s friends. They were introduced back in the previous chapter. Fans get a glimpse of Tsseriednich and Theta are they will be making an appearance in the new chapter since the manga has returned back from its hiatus.

The Phantom Troupe is out right now to take down the Heil-Ly family. However, the next chapter will be totally focusing on Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan as they will be searching the ship for possible Heil-Ly family hideout locations. In addition to this, if we see how Morena Prudo has given instructions to her men, they will be making progress in the next chapter.

What Happened in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 394?

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 394, which was titled Hypothesis, showed us that Hinrigh and Wang realized about the mysterious room, which was connected to some other room through a nen ability. They left the Phantom Troupe to deal with the Heil-Ly family.

Moreover, Morena Prudo instructed her men in new ways. She then wanted to take control of one of Tserriednich’s men through her contagion and later on asked her family members to bring her one of Tserriednich’s soldiers if possible.

Meanwhile, the soldiers of Tserriednich were seen scouring via Black Whale One to locate the Heil-Ly family’s hideout.