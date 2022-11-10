‘Elon Musk Doesn’t Know What He Is Doing’ - Says Former Twitter Executive - TechnoChops

The former Twitter executive has some remarks on what Elon Musk is currently doing for Twitter.

According to the reports and sources, the social giant’s former executive has said, ‘Elon Musk doesn’t know what he is doing.’ This happens when major brands stop their advertising on social platforms. Also, the mass laying off happened in the last week of October and starting of November.

All of this happened all of a sudden, and now many people think that Elon Musk will be coming at them. Some think the social media platform will be full of restrictions, and there will be no free speech on the platform. Meanwhile, some think that charging for verification is the right thing. As of now, nobody knows what will happen to the rules and regulations in the upcoming days.

What Do Other Executives Say About This?

Bruce Daisley, Twitter’s vice president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, who was in office from 2015 to 2020, has said that he’s devastated by what is currently happening in the offices of Twitter. He also said that he would be leaving the platform with no hesitation if there’s a better alternative.

In a podcast, he said, “I think Elon thought he was going to come in and solve everything, and very quickly, he’s going to work out that it’s far more complicated. It’s pretty evident from every public action that he’s taken with this whole acquisition: he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

In the same podcast, Daisley criticized Musk’s plan to charge the users $8 for the verification. He has told some media outlets about what was happening with the social media platform. He said, ‘The fact we have no recourse over that is undemocratic.’

In support of a Twitter employee, in a tweet, he said, ‘helped battle against abusive tweets against high-profile Twitter users. In four weeks, when there’s a racist tweet from the World Cup on the front pages, remember Musk chose to let that happen.’

On Saturday, Jack Dorsey, former CEO and founder of Twitter, said the mass sackings were about to happen because he had expanded too fast. He stated, ‘I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company too quickly. I apologize for that.’