Musk Defends Laying Off By Giving 3 Months Payment Company Losing 4M A Day - TechnoChops

Elon Musk has laid off around half of the social media platform’s workforce.

Musk Defends Laying Off:

According to the reports and sources, it says that there were around 50% of Twitter employees were laid off on Friday, as per Yoel Roth, who’s the head of safety and integrity at Twitter.

Elon Musk has said in a Tweet, ‘regarding Twitter’s reduction in force. Unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.’

Musk, the richest man in the world, has stated that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.”

On Friday, Twitter Inc. closed their offices and told their employees that they would be informed by email later in the day whether they would be being laid off or not.

In a Tweet, Elon Musk stated, ‘Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.’

Some sources say that Twitter had 7,500 workers before Musk took over the social media giant. Now, the workforce has been cut down to 3700 jobs now.

The reports started to circulate on social media and the internet of the mass layoff in the offices of the social media giant Twitter.

The tweets were written by Twitter staff, and they stated that the communications, content curation, human rights, and machine learning ethics department are the ones gutted. Also, some product and engineering teams.

Some of the advertisers have pulled all of their spending for content creation in the last few days. Roth tweeted that most of the Twitter’s 2,000 content moderators who were working on the front line were not impacted.

Also, he stated that ‘reduction in force’ affected around 15% who are working in Twitter’s trust and safety organization.

As per the sources, Twitter’s offices were temporarily closed, and some of the employees were laid off later that day. The company said, ‘to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.’

Some of the employees also tweeted that they had access to the company’s IT system was blocked, and they thought they had been laid off.