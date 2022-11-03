Elon Musk Might Bring Back Vine - TechnoChops

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk is thinking of bringing the short-video platform Vine back again to its track.

Elon Musk Trying To Bring Back Vine:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that multi-billionaire Elon Musk is thinking of bringing back the short-video social media platform, Vine. The famous short-form video app was very trendy back in 2013-2015. However, it was shut down by Twitter in 2016.

As of now, Elon Musk is thinking of reviving the Vine. The engineers of Twitter are currently working on a reboot of the app. In some reports, it is said that it will be released by the end of the year.

In some reliable sources, a person who’s currently working for Twitter has said that there are talks of the revival of Vine. The person asked the media outlets to let his identity remain anonymous.

At the moment, we aren’t clear how the redesign and newly-branded Vine will look like. There are questions that are raised on Twitter and other media platforms for the Vine app. Moreover, some people are expecting that Elon Musk will be ordering mass layoffs with other cost-cutting measures. He will try to boost the revenue by using the subscription trick for the social media platform.

What Does Elon Musk Say About The Vine?

Elon Musk tweeted more than 20 times on Saturday and Sunday in which he was signaling where he would be taking Twitter and telling the people about the hate speech and misinformation under the new set of rules.

In those many tweets, there was a tweet about the Vine in a poll. Around 70% were in favor of bringing the Vine back.

A former popular Vine star was all set to welcome the revival of Vine. Zach King responded with a heart emoji to Musk. Another celebrity, Lele Pons, retweeted the tweet and wrote, “Yes, please @elonmusk. Do it!!”

Musk has some ideas about how to make the reincarnated Vine better than other platforms.

In a statement, he wrote, “What could we do to make it better than TikTok?” in response to MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson).