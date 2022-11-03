Elon Musk Fires Directors & Makes Himself CEO - TechnoChops

Tesla-company owner, Elon Musk, gets on the throne of the famous social media platform, Twitter.

Elon Musk Firing Directors and Getting on CEO Position:

According to the sources and reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Tesla’s owner, Elon Musk, has acquired the famous social media platform Twitter. The reports further tell that he started to fire the whole board of directors and made himself the CEO of this company.

Elon Musk completed the acquisition of the social network on October 27 with a whopping $44 billion. Everyone is waiting for the announcement. However, the multibillionaire has started to put bigger changes in the company to mark his place on the platform.

Musk immediately fired the former CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, and three other top executives. The CFO of Twitter, Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy and have also been fired, as some sources have stated.

Sean Edgett, the general counsel, was escorted out of Twitter’s headquarters, located in San Francisco, after he was fired.

Gadde was already in the line of fire when she oversaw Twitter’s content policy. It was her team that recommended, as per the press, the suspension of the account of USA’s former President Donald Trump after what happened at Capitol Hill back on January 6, 2021.

Segal stated in a series of posts how things were happening at the microblogging platform during the past six months. Musk was bidding for Twitter back in April.

Segal has said, ‘The past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I’ve developed in 48 years. You learn so much when times are challenging and unpredictable when we are tired or feel our integrity questioned. Our team remained kind, respectful, and steadfast. They’re lifelong friends.’

Musk Is Now Sole Director:

Musk didn’t only fire these four people but the entire Twitter board. As per the reports to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on October 31. He has made himself the only member of the board.

‘On October 27, 2022, and as a result of the consummation of the Merger, Mr. Musk became the sole director of Twitter,” the company wrote in the regulatory filing.

They further added, ‘In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, effective as of the effective time of the merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omi Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou.”