Hidden Settings And Features Of iPhone To Make It More Productive For You. - TechnoChops

Apple’s iPhone has some features and hidden settings that make your day more productive for you.
iPhones come with ideal and incredible settings and features inside them. All of the features makes it easier for users to use them in their daily life. Once you start using these features, there’s no going back, and you will start loving these features.
Check these features below:
iPhone’s users can use the focus feature on their iPhones. This feature is pretty much ‘Do Not Disturb’. Users can set it up, so they won’t be bothered with notifications while they are working or studying.
Users can create different Focus modes according to their entire day. They can schedule and automate various Focus modes on their iPhones, so their phone knows when you don’t feel like being bothered in your day.
Follow these instructions for setting up a Focus mode:
With the iPhones, users get the advantage of using the Downtime feature. It is an ideal feature for blocking distractions that will be affecting your focus and productivity. The apps and communications that you will be choosing will be available whenever you are using Downtime. You can create schedules for your iPhone, which will automatically enable Downtime whenever you know it’s time to get back to work.
Follow these steps to use this feature:
Most of the time, people spend hours and hours on one app or another because they are watching something or just scrolling on it. They might be watching videos on Instagram or checking their feed on Facebook. However, there should be a limit to this. We need to set limits to these apps so that we can focus on our life and other things in our life. You can get this done by setting time limits for the apps. Check the steps below:
If you are using your phone on Focus mode, and you think it’s not enough, then you can tackle your apps one by one and disable the notifications altogether. Doing this will make you sure that you will never be distracted by any notifications of apps or games. Follow these steps to take this:
If you use your phone all day, but you want to receive the notifications at a specific time of the day, then you can set up and use the notification summary on your iPhones. Here’s how you can toggle on this feature:
When you have Apple devices at home, you know you can switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac using the Handoff feature. You can use this feature between your Apple devices without losing any progress. If you are using a browser on your iPhone, then you can view the website on your Mac with this Handoff feature.
Follow these steps to use Handoff on your Apple devices:
For iPhone and iPad:
For Enabling Handoff on Mac:
