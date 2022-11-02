Hidden Settings And Features Of iPhone To Make It More Productive For You. - TechnoChops

Apple’s iPhone has some features and hidden settings that make your day more productive for you.

Hidden Settings and Features of iPhones:

iPhones come with ideal and incredible settings and features inside them. All of the features makes it easier for users to use them in their daily life. Once you start using these features, there’s no going back, and you will start loving these features.

Check these features below:

Setting Up A Focus Mode:

iPhone’s users can use the focus feature on their iPhones. This feature is pretty much ‘Do Not Disturb’. Users can set it up, so they won’t be bothered with notifications while they are working or studying.

Users can create different Focus modes according to their entire day. They can schedule and automate various Focus modes on their iPhones, so their phone knows when you don’t feel like being bothered in your day.

Follow these instructions for setting up a Focus mode:

Open the Settings app.

Select the Focus

Tap the plus (+) button that you will see in the right corner of your screen

Select the Focus mode that you want to create.

If you are opting in for a custom Focus mode, then enter the name that you are looking forward to using, and choose the color and icon you want.

Pick the people that you want to receive notifications from and then tap Allow. If you don’t want notifications, then tap on Allow None.

Select the allowed apps for the notifications and then tap Allow. If you don’t want any notifications from any app, tap on Allow Only Time Sensitive or Allow None.

Once everything is finalized, tap on Done.

Using iPhone’s Downtime Feature:

With the iPhones, users get the advantage of using the Downtime feature. It is an ideal feature for blocking distractions that will be affecting your focus and productivity. The apps and communications that you will be choosing will be available whenever you are using Downtime. You can create schedules for your iPhone, which will automatically enable Downtime whenever you know it’s time to get back to work.

Follow these steps to use this feature:

Open the Settings app

Tap on Screen Time

Scroll down and tap Downtime

Tap on ‘Turn On Downtime Until Tomorrow’

Setting Time Limits For Apps:

Most of the time, people spend hours and hours on one app or another because they are watching something or just scrolling on it. They might be watching videos on Instagram or checking their feed on Facebook. However, there should be a limit to this. We need to set limits to these apps so that we can focus on our life and other things in our life. You can get this done by setting time limits for the apps. Check the steps below:

Open Settings

Select Screen Time

Tap App Limits

Tap Add Limit

Choosing the category you want

Select the app or game you want, then tap on the category again to select the game or app.

Tap on Next now.

Choosing the time limit you like. You can also go for Customization Days and choose if you want a bigger time limit for a specific day

Once you are done with this process, tap on Add.

Disabling App Notifications:

If you are using your phone on Focus mode, and you think it’s not enough, then you can tackle your apps one by one and disable the notifications altogether. Doing this will make you sure that you will never be distracted by any notifications of apps or games. Follow these steps to take this:

Opening the Settings app

Scroll down and select the app you want.

Tapping on Notifications

Toggling off the ‘Allow Notifications’

Creating Notifications Summary:

If you use your phone all day, but you want to receive the notifications at a specific time of the day, then you can set up and use the notification summary on your iPhones. Here’s how you can toggle on this feature:

Go to the Settings app

Go to Notifications

Tap on Scheduled Summary

Toggle on the Scheduled Summary

Under Scheduled, tap Add Summary, and create your own schedule.

Switching Between Apple Devices with Handoff:

When you have Apple devices at home, you know you can switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac using the Handoff feature. You can use this feature between your Apple devices without losing any progress. If you are using a browser on your iPhone, then you can view the website on your Mac with this Handoff feature.

Follow these steps to use Handoff on your Apple devices:

For iPhone and iPad:

Go to Settings

Tap on General

Select AirPlay & Handoff

Turn Handoff on.

For Enabling Handoff on Mac: