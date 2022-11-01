Apple Releases iOS 16.1 & iPadOS 16: Learn About The Additional Functions & Features - TechnoChops

The Cupertino-based tech giant has released a new software update of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.

iOS 16.1 Features:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 6.1 software updates for Apple device owners. These new updates come with a new set of features and new functions. Apple released the 16.1 after doing a little beta testing by adding new essential features to the iOS 16 operating system. Also, make sure that your device is iOS 16 compatible.

Apple has tweaked some capabilities and interface options in this new update. You can check them below:

iCloud Shared Photo Library:

iOS 16 comes with a new feature for pictures and videos. iCloud Shared Photo Library was delayed in the initial release because the company was working on some of the bugs. This new feature gives you an edge in using a shared photo library with around six people. It makes it easier for you to distribute photos among loved ones.

Live Activities:

The all-new lock screen and Dynamic Island feature will be kicking off the Live Activities feature. This new feature will activate a new type of notification that will allow the users to follow the notifications in a real-time process. You can check your Uber rides, flights, sports game and much more.

Wallet Key Sharing:

This new feature helps in keeping the keys to the car, hotel room, and other keys in the Wallet app. You can share them using Messages, WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

Lock Screen/Home Screen Customization:

Users will get an array of options to pick from. They can set their own Lock Screen according to their preferences. They can apply the same wallpaper to the Home Screen. You can put more widgets on your lock screen to keep yourself updated.

Apple Fitness+ on iPhone:

Apple Fitness+ will be available even if you aren’t an Apple Watch user. You can use this app with both iOS 16.1 and tvOS 6.1. Start your workout if you are an Apple Fitness+ subscriber. However, you won’t be able to track down the metrics which Apple Watch displays for the user.

If you are an Apple iPhone user, then take no time and install this update to get maximum features with a better interface and experience.