Samsung Electronics Launches Matter Functionality - TechnoChops

Samsung Electronics has launched a new feature known as Matter functionality, which will simplify users’ lives.

Matter Functionality of Samsung Electronics:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that Samsung Electronics has announced that they have rolled out the Matter functionality. It will allow the users to seamlessly device control using their very own SmartThings app.

The SmartThings hub will be receiving an over-the-air update. The app will be updated to provide capabilities to control all devices that are Matter-compatible. With this update, SmartThings users will be controlling Matter devices using a single application instead of using other apps from different device manufacturers.

Samsung is well-known for rolling out devices and gadgets that let the user utilize smart home gadgets. The Korean giant is a pioneer in these types of gadgets, and they have been doing really well in the industry. They are one of the first companies that have received the Matter certification.

Earlier this year, Samsung revealed their TVs with Family Hub refrigerators which were selected to be updated to support the Matter Controller functionality. It will be simplifying experiences with both Samsung and other devices from different manufacturers. In the month of May of this year, SmartThings announced the Partner Early Access Program, which was a step towards Matter-compatible ecosystems. This granted the selected partners the to kickstart the testing of their Matter-support SmartThings hub and mobile software.

What Does The Team Say About SmartThings?

Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate VP and Head of SmartThings, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, has stated, “We are now shifting from basic connectivity to building incredible experiences. Matter is the future, giving consumers an extensive choice and smart device compatibility at scale. Today marks the most significant milestone yet toward mass smart home adoption.”

Mark Tekippe, Vice President of Product at SmartThings and Connectivity Standards Alliance Board Member, has stated, “We are committed to maintaining support for existing protocols while also helping the industry transition to a future built on Matter. SmartThings has always provided customers with the most flexible connectivity options, including Zigbee and Z-Wave. Adding support for Matter and Thread ensures SmartThings remains the most versatile ecosystem for consumers looking to build or expand their smart homes.”

SmartThings is the latest and most incredible thing that will be giving a next-level experience to users across the world. It will be something that would be helping out the users in their normal daily life.