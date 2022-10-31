Kaguya Sama Love Is War To End After 3 Chapter - TechnoChops

Kaguya Sama Love is War is coming to an end. Fans across the world will be surprised.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Coming To An End:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on social media and the internet, Aka Akasaka’s romantic comedy manga series will be coming to an end. Chapter 281 is scheduled will be the final chapter of the famous manga series. Kaguya Sama Love is War manga has reached the final stages of its story. The farewell arc is here for the manga fans.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War kicked off with Chapter 272, which covered more stories of significant characters. Chapter 279, which was released on 20th October, was rolled out to finalize the story of Chika Fujiwara. The chapter is already named Chika Fujiwara’s final chapter.

Lady Kaguya Wants To Make Him Confess: The Geniuses’ War of Hearts and Minds is the title dubbed in the Japanese language of this manga. It was released as Kaguya Sama: Love is War as its English-translated name internationally. The whole series revolves around the story of the student council of Shuchiin Academy.

The story shows Miyuki and Kaguya are the top members of the council. Both have the president and vice president roles. The duo ends up falling in love with each other just for dwelling on how the age-old folklore will be warning the youth against the bad things of cupid. Then, Miyuki and Kaguya will have to win the war of love by making each other fall for themselves.

What Will Be Coming Now?

According to the reports and sources that are available on social media and the internet, it tells that the final arc of Kaguya Sama manga will begin with Chapter 272, which will be titled Kei Shirogane’s final chapter. The fans would be recalled to Kei. She’s the younger sister of the male protagonist. Starting with Kaguya Sama Manga Chapter 272, the Japanese manga artist Aka Akasaka will be going up to the limits to conclude every character of this series. The chapters will conclude with Maki Shijo, Nagisa Kashiwagi, and Tsubasa Tanuma’s stories.

Check the characters and their stories, concluding below with chapters: