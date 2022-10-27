Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Release Date & New Info To Be Released on 2nd November 2022 - TechnoChops

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be coming soon for fans across the world.

Tokyo Revengers 2 New Info To Be Released on 2nd November:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media about the Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers, it says that it is in reports that there will be more info and details related to the most anticipated season of Tokyo Revengers. Fans across the world have been waiting for this season for a long time.

As per the sources, the season will be titled Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen in Japanese. According to a distributor, Pony Canyon, the anime’s sequel will be known as Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown in English.

According to a reliable source, it tells that on 2nd November, fans will be treated with more information about the new season of Tokyo Revengers. It will be revealed in their Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 49, 2022.

As we know that the manga series Tokyo Revengers has been ended in the Fall of 2022. Some people are raising what does that mean for the new season of the anime?

During the mid-days of October 2022, the manga series reached the climax chapter, and they made an important announcement for the franchise. Now that the Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has been confirmed, the series which confirmed that Tokyo Revengers’ final chapter would be released on 16th November 2022. The ending of the manga has left many chapters, which studios can take for the anime adaption to bring out the many seasons.

According to the last update from Kodansha, Studio LIDEN FILMS and the company related to the production of the anime haven’t announced any official date of the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date. However, some sources have said that the production of a Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown sequel is officially confirmed right now. There was a trailer in the month of June 2022, which revealed the second season that will be coming out in Winter 2023.

Once the official word is out and you will be updated with the official release date of the anime. It’s a fact that there is no official announcement as of now.

There are many fans who are looking forward to the official word and release date of this anime. Stay tuned to the news and reports that are coming related to Tokyo Revengers’ Season 2.