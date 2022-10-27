Apple Fined $19 Million By Brazil Court For Selling iPhones Without Charger. - TechnoChops

The tech-giant Apple was fined for selling their iPhones without the charger.

Apple Fined $19 Million by Brazil Court:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the tech giant has been fined by the Brazilian courts for not putting the chargers in their iPhones. It is said that the court has fined them for not including an essential item that is a need by most of the customers in their country.

Reuters, a well-known media outlet, has said a court from Brazil has levied a $19 million ‘social damages’ fine against Apple for rolling out their iPhones without a charger. São Paulo state court has said that the Cupertino-based company has to offer battery chargers with their iPhones which are sold in their country. They have provided a decision in a lawsuit brought by the Brazilian association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers (AMBCC).

Apple has said that they are cutting down the accessories because they want to lower carbon emissions. The tech company has argued that most of the users have chargers available, and it has continued to sell chargers on its own.

The court that initiated the case isn’t going into Apple’s environmental explanation. They have stated, “It is evident that under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adapters that were previously supplied along with the product.”

What’s The Solution?

As per the reports, it is expected that Apple will be selling iPhones with chargers, and they will be providing chargers to customers in Brazil who have purchased their products after 13th October 2020. It was reported on the news site, Estadao. Apple ceased providing chargers with their iPhone 12 series back in 2020. There are some sources that have told us that Apple is no longer shipping iPhones with EarPods or a power adapter. They just give a USB-C to Lightning cable with the boxes.

Back in September, the Brazilian Justice Ministry ordered Cupertino-based Apple to stop selling their iPhones without a charger. They have levied a fine of $2.34 million. It claims that Apple was giving an incomplete product to the customers.

As of now, Apple hasn’t complied with that order as it appeals to the ruling; the company is also planning to appeal São Paulo’s latest decision.