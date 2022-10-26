Chainsaw Man Chapter 109: Release Date & Spoilers - TechnoChops

Chainsaw Man’s chapter 109 is in the pipeline. It will be coming soon for fans across the world.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 109:

As per the reports and sources, it tells that the shōnen manga illustrated by Tatsunori Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man, is coming with a new chapter in the upcoming days. The story of this manga has attracted and captured many people around the world. Fans adore reading this manga because it has an incredible storyline.

People who are a fan of this manga have to wait for some days because it will be coming soon for the fans.

According to the rumors and leaks, it tells that the release date of Chainsaw Man’s Chapter 109 is 1st November 2022. It will be coming in some days for fans across the world. Make sure that you don’t miss out on anything in this chapter of the manga series.

The spoilers of Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 are pretty straightforward. Denji’s dream is simple: a quiet and joyful existence with the woman he desires. In actuality, however, the Yakuza is forcing Denji to eliminate demons in order to pay off the crushing debt. Yakuza has directed Denji to use his pet devil Pochita as a weapon, so he can slay the demons.

There’s a devil who has assassinated him, the Yakuza, where he was rendered obsolete. Pochita is mixing with Denji’s corpse in an unexpected turn of events and letting him use the powers of a chainsaw devil. Denji, who is now resurrected, can convert portions of his body into chainsaws and can play with new talents to slay and take down his foes. The Public Safety Bureau has offered him a job as one of those who will be attracting the attention of official devil hunters who just got into the area.

For now, it means that he has the power to confront even the most formidable foe; Denji will be stopping at nothing to realize all of the ambitions he used to think of in childhood.

Raw Scans:

At the moment, we aren’t sure about the raw scans of this chapter of Chainsaw Man. All we know is that it will be coming in a day or two. We can wait for the raw scans, so we will have an idea about what will be happening in the new chapter.