One Piece Film Crosses $150 Million In The Box Office As Of 16th October. - TechnoChops

One Piece film crossed over $150 million at the box office, as reported by the sources.

One Piece Film Hitting The $100 Million Mark:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that One Piece: Red is doing wonders at the box office. It has hit the $100M+ mark at the box office and still going strong in the cinema world. It is said that the anime movie has crossed the line and reached the 15 billion yen mark. To celebrate all of this, manga creator Eiichiro Oda created a new bounty poster of the lead character and singer Uta.

On the 46th day of release after the release in Japanese theaters, One Piece Film Red was able to bag 15.06 billion yen (approx. $108.57 million) at the box office. They have sold around 10.76 million tickets to Japanese audiences. It means the One Piece Film Red has overtaken Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering with You on the domestic box office chart. It has become the 7th highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, as well as the 13th highest-grossing film overall.

Some sources say that another weekend of holidays is coming up, and it will be an interesting weekend for the One Piece Film Red. Let’s see where the film lands as it will continue to be the number one film in its seventh consecutive weekend, and there are no strong competitors of this film. Some sources say that it will be further, bagging the first position in the next month. Some people say it will be taking the crown.

One Piece Film Red:

One Piece Film: Red was opened for the very first time in theaters on 6th August. Crunchyroll is looking forward to releasing the film in English translation in the month of November. They will take start from Australia and New Zealand on 3rd November. Then later, they will be releasing it in the USA and Canada.

Crunchyroll has described this musical adventure as such:

‘Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as ‘otherworldly’— is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans— including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.’