One Piece Chapter 1065: Spoilers and Release Date - TechnoChops

One Piece’s new chapter, 1065, is around the corner. It will be coming for fans across the world.

One Piece Chapter 1065:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that Chapter 1065 of One Piece will be coming soon for manga fans across the world. Many fans around the world were demanding information related to the next chapter, 1065, as we know that Chapter 1064 is not commercially distributed to the world and fans. As of now, there’s no information that there will be spoilers for the upcoming chapter. One Piece manga is already taking a break, which means that One Piece Chapter 1065 will be delayed.

As per the reports and sources, it tells that there isn’t a proper release date for One Piece Chapter 1065. Most of the leakers and reliable sources don’t know when the publisher will be rolling out Chapter 1065. Some of the sources say that the release date is 6th November.

Fans who are waiting for this chapter have to wait for some days to experience this new chapter. It will be coming with some fresh content that will be surprising you.

One Piece Manga On Break:

The leaks and rumors tell that One Piece will be going on a break. Chapter 1065 will be coming soon but not sure if it will be coming before break or after the break. Fans across the world want to experience the manga as soon as possible.

The series is currently going on vacation in the upcoming week. It was already indicated by the spoilers for Chapter 1064, which was released throughout the week. It was fully verified by the scans when they were released three days before the official release.

As of now, nobody is sure about the spoilers of this new Chapter 1065. We might be getting some spoilers when reliable sources start releasing them on the internet and social media. However, Chapter 1064 can pretty much provide us with some material for fans across the world. We can expect something by looking at what happened back in Chapter 1064.

Egghead Island’s story revolves around Big Mom’s status with the actual truth of Shaka Vegapunk and Monkey D. Dragon’s relationship. It is also said that Blackbeard and Law will be meeting again for the last time in Chapter 1065. Oda will start, continuing the battle which was left off in Chapter 1064.