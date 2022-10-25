WhatsApp Down Across the World - TechnoChops

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp went down, as reported by massive numbers of users around the world.

WhatsApp Outage All Over The World:

According to the reports and sources, it says that the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp was down for a while on 25th October. The outage went across the world, which made users unable to message their friends or family. The outage tracker Downdetector reported this news, which showed the app went down before noon. The hashtag #WhatsApp was all over the top trending on Twitter. Around 85000 users were talking about this trending topic at that time.

As per sources, users started to report that they are unable to send messages, with the app showing a ‘connecting’ issue on the application. However, after one or two hours, some of those users started to receive and send messages to everybody.

Downdetector, a well-known outage tracker, reported that there are around 11,000 users in India who reported the outage of the application, while the users from the United Kingdom were around 70,000+, and around 19,000 users were affected by this outage in Singapore.

Meta’s spokesperson stated, “We are aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Back in October 2021, major social media services like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down because of the massive outage. It impacted millions of users on that day.

As of now, Downdetector has shown outages in populated areas of Washington and Paris.

Twitter handle, NetBlocks, has stated, “Note: Messaging app WhatsApp is currently experiencing international outages; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #WhatsAppDown.”

Many users around the world have reported that they are still unable to send messages on WhatsApp, while some of the users are able to send messages. Nobody is sure what has happened with the popular messaging platform WhatsApp. Keep looking for updates from the spokespersons of the Meta-owned company.

What Went Wrong?

As per the reports, it says that WhatsApp was down, and the global outage of the messaging platform has affected many users across the whole world. As of now, we don’t know what happened to the popular messaging platform. However, the outage has caused significant disruption for many people out there.

Let’s look forward to getting an update for a stable experience or wait till the devs and WhatsApp fix this issue.