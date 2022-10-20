Samsung S23 Ultra To Have A Large 5000-mAh Battery. - TechnoChops

The Korean-based company Samsung will be rolling out a large 5000-mAh battery smartphone in their new flagship series.

5000-mAH Battery in Samsung S23 Ultra:

As per the leaks and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be coming with a beefier spec sheet. It is said that there will be a 5000-mAh battery inside it. Although the leak isn’t something out of this world because the company is already offering the same battery capacity in their Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra.

There were some photos that started to surface on the internet and social media. It is an alleged image of the battery pack of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The famous person known as Ice Universe (@universeice) shared pictures of a battery. He claims that this battery pack belongs to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, he further said that the text on the battery doesn’t mention the capacity of the battery. He is claiming that it is a 5000 mAh battery mAh unit. The same battery pack was used in the phone’s predecessors. The image looks like it was taken from a certification database, which pretty much suggests that the launch of Galaxy S23 is on track and is close.

There’s another leak that is surfacing the internet, which came out last month that revealed Galaxy S23 Ultra would be supporting 25W charging. It is pretty much lower than the 45W charging which came in the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports. However, Korean-giant uses the 25W charger in their certification process even if the phone is capable of handling the 45W charging.

The tech world has already seen the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came with 45W fast charging. Many people are hoping that Samsung will be offering quicker charging times with their new flagship and premium smartphone, Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung S23 Ultra:

Samsung S23 Ultra is the new upcoming smartphone belonging to the S23 family. It will be the most specced and beefed-up smartphone from the lineup. It will be coming with a full-fledged spec sheet that will be including a next-level camera setup, incredible SoC, a bigger battery, an amazing display screen and much more.

Potential customers who are looking forward to this smartphone have to wait for some days for Samsung’s official word on this phone. Once it is announced, you can place your orders for this smartphone.