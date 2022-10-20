Samsung Galaxy S23 Might Be Getting A Small Battery - TechnoChops

Samsung will be putting a smaller battery inside the successor of S22 this time.

S23 Coming With A Small Battery:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be coming with a smaller battery this time. Korean giant Samsung will be putting a small battery in their new premium flagship smartphone. The predecessor of this phone had a big battery. However, Samsung has thought of putting in a smaller one this time. They have plans to optimize the battery for better efficiency and performance of the phone.

There were rumors that the battery would be small in the new high-end phones of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. According to reliable sources, Galaxy S23 will be sporting a 3785mAh battery inside it. It might sound like a large capacity to some people, but it isn’t.

In the case of Galaxy S23, people are expecting a 6.1-inch 1080p display with a dynamic refresh rate between 48Hz to 120Hz. There will be plenty of features that will need power. We can hope that Samsung will be squeezing the refresh rate down whenever it is all about the name of battery life gains.

For the other members of the Galaxy S23 lineup, we can expect a 4700mAh battery in S23 plus. People who will be purchasing Galaxy S23 Ultra will be getting the biggest battery of all time. It is expected that it will be powered by a 5000 mAh power station.

Samsung Galaxy S23:

Samsung is currently working on the regular S23 phone from the S23 series. The phone will feature a 6.1-inch LED display screen that will be coming with a dynamic higher refresh rate paired up with the amazing and blazing-fast Exynos or Qualcomm chipsets. On top of that, you will get a large battery inside the phone. On the rear, users will get a full-fledged camera setup with three or four cameras. They will be able to shoot 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K videos at 60 fps.

It is in the reports that Samsung Galaxy S23 will be coming with the One UI 5.0 out of the box. It will be able to handle all the high-processing and high-demanding tasks on your phone.

Customers who are thinking of purchasing this handset have to wait for some time since the pre-order window of this phone isn’t available at the moment.