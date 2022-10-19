Apple Adding Clean Energy Charging Feature To iPhone. - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Apple, is adding a new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature to the iPhones.

Clean Energy Feature In iPhone:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the company is all set to introduce a new feature in their new update of iOS 16. The update will be called ‘Clean Energy Feature.’ The feature is intended to decrease the iPhone’s carbon footprint. It will optimize charging times for when the grid is utilizing cleaner energy. In addition, this all-new feature will be only available to users in the US at the moment.

This new feature is coming for the iPhones amid fears of the war that is happening in Ukraine at the moment, and it might be impacting power grid capacity. As far as we know, Russia will be withholding gas supplies.

As per the reports, Apple revealed the Clean Energy Charging feature in the footnotes of a press release that announced that this feature would be available in their new iOS 16.

Back in September 2022, Apple rolled out iOS 16, which brought some cool new features that included a redesigned lock screen and the very famous feature, the ability to send unending messages in the iMessage. There’s scheduling the email feature with the Live Text updated to be included in the videos.

Furthermore, some of the features didn’t make it to the day-one release of iOS 16, for instance, iCloud Shared Photo Library. It allows up to six users to contribute to one single iCloud library.

This feature was announced at Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) back in June. It was supposed to be a part of the day-one release of iOS 16.

As of now, Apple has told users and news outlets that there will be a delay in this feature and it will be coming ‘later this year.’

iOS 16:

iOS 16 is the 16th addition to Apple’s iPhone operating system. It is currently the major release of the iOS mobile operating system that is developed by Apple, and it runs on the iPhone lineup. iOS 16 is the successor of iOS 15, and the public beta of this operating system was released on 11th July 2022.

iOS 16 has some highlighted features which as the redesigned Lockscreen that lets the user take a leap forward in making lock screens according to their preferences. You can schedule your emails and use the Apple Pay later feature for the payments.