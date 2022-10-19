Apple Card Will Let Users Grow Cash Daily While Saving For Future - TechnoChops

Users of Apple Card have to celebrate it now since they will be able to grow their rewards in their Apple Wallet now.

Apple Card’s Daily Cash feature:

According to the sources and reports that are circulating on the forums and social media, it tells that Apple will be encouraging their Apple Card cardholders. The new Savings account of the Apple Card will let the users save their Daily Cash and further grow their rewards in a high yield in the Savings account from Goldman Sachs.

In the coming days, users of the Apple Card will be allowed to open their new high-yield Savings account. They can have their Daily Cash deposited into it, and there will be no charges, fees, or requirements. As per the reports, users will be able to spend, save and send Daily Cash from Wallet.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, has said, ‘Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future. Savings delivers even more value to users’ favorite Apple Card benefit – Daily Cash – while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives.’

Apple Card worldwide can easily set up and manage their Savings directly in their Apple Card from the Wallet app. Once they are done with the setup of the Savings account, all of the future Daily Cash that you receive will be automatically deposited into it. They will have a choice between this or having it added to an Apple Cash card in Wallet.

If users are looking forward to expanding their Savings, even more, they can also deposit additional funds to their Savings account using a linked bank account or from their Apple Cash balance. Moreover, cardholders will get 3 percent Daily Cash if they use Apple Pay at selected merchants. It includes Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, ExxonMobil, and Ace Hardware.

Using these features can make the user save some money whenever they are making purchases at different merchants and stores.

Apple Card:

Apple Card is a credit card that is created by Apple Inc. It is issued by Goldman Sachs that is created and designed to be used with the Apple Pay feature on the Apple devices such as iPad, iPhones, Apple Watch, or Macs. At the moment, it is only available in the United States, with around 6.7 million American cardholders in 2022.