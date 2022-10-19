Apple iPhone SE 4 Could Feature a 6.1-Inch LED Display. - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Apple, is coming with the 4th edition to their SE series in the future.

iPhone SE 4 Coming With A 6.1-inch LED Display Screen:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Apple will be putting a 6.1-inch LED display screen on their all-new iPhone SE 4. The Cupertino-based company recently rolled out its flagship and premium iPhone 14 series with four phones, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.

There are no official words from the tech giant. However, there’s a supply chain insider who has disclosed the specs sheet of this new addition to the SE series.

In other news, Apple will be using iPhone XR’s design in their new SE model. There will be a notch on the screen, just like iPhone XR.

The reports by MacRumors cite the analyst Ross Young, and he has said that the upcoming iPhone SE might have a screen between 5.7 to 6.1 in size with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter on top of the camera. The Face ID will be upgraded to a better one.

At the moment, there are three generations of iPhone SE devices that Apple has released to this date. All of them have 64GB as their basic storage.

We can expect the iPhone SE 4 to be powered by the latest Apple A16 chipset, paired with one or two camera setups. For security, since there are rumors about the notch, we can expect Face ID this time. There won’t be a Touch ID home button for the biometric verification.

We have to keep track of this news and see new developments in this since Apple has been rolling out amazing devices, so we can expect the iPhone SE 4 to be a massive hit this time.

Apple iPhone SE:

Apple introduced its first SE phone back in 2016. It came with the chipset of the iPhone 6S but in the body of the iPhone 5S. Since then, Apple has been doing this with their iPhone SE phones. For the 2020 version, they utilize the iPhone 8’s design with iPhone 11 series chipset. In 2022, they came up with the same design as the iPhone 8 but with an improved camera and high-performance Apple A15 Bionic chipset from iPhone 13’s lineup.