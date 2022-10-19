iPhone 14 To Rely On eSIM In the US, Completely Lose SIM Tray - TechnoChops

iPhone 14 will be coming with an eSIM feature, and there will be no sim tray this time for US customers.

No SIM Tray in iPhone 14:

According to the reports and sources that are present on social media and the internet, it tells that we will see an eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US. There will be no SIM tray for US customers for iPhone 14. The company revealed this at its product launch event, which happened back in the month of September.

The Cupertino-based company announced that their latest iPhone model would be coming with a complete eSIM setup, and there will be no sim tray inside that phone. However, they added that it has some advantages for the users. Users who will be setting up their new phones within the software will do the procedure swiftly. There will be no possibility of the SIM getting stolen or lost.

Apple explained the advantages of eSIM during their launch event. They said this is their first step towards privacy and making it possible for many numbers as the way you want.

eSIMs have their carriers enabled. However, if there are issues with privacy and security, then device manufacturers have to roll out updates for it.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of the strategy at the eSIM company, Amdocs, said in a statement to a media outlet, “You can suddenly send out a security update to millions of people globally if an issue is found. You can’t do that with physical SIMs.”

An analyst of GlobalData, Emma Mohr-McClune, predicted at the start of this that Apple is currently working on an eSIM iPhone.

As per the reports on the Apple news portal, 9to5Mac, Ms. Mohr-McClune said in January, ‘An eSIM-only iPhone was always a question of ‘when,’ not ‘if.’

However, this new move from the tech giant can make it difficult for users who travel abroad, as some Twitter users said about this.

iPhone 14:

iPhone 14 is the latest flagship smartphone from the Cupertino-based company Apple. It has a sleek design with a dual camera setup. The chipset inside this phone puts out a high performance which is paired with the NVMe storage. The phone comes with iOS 16 out of the box. Users can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps, and they can use the all-new Cinematic mode, which is a stunner in its class.