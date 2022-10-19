Tesla To Debut Its Own Smartphone “Tesla Pi Phone” – Here’s What You Need To Know - TechnoChops

The world’s leading electric carmaker will be releasing its debut smartphone in the tech world.

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Tesla Pi Phone:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the famous EV carmaker, Tesla, is all set to introduce their smartphone, the Tesla Model Pi phone, in the upcoming days. It is rumored that it will be coming at the end of 2022 or the mid-2023 debut date.

Tesla Pi Phone has dimensions of 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6 in height, breadth, and thickness. The weight of this phone will be around 202 grams.

It is rumored that Tesla will be putting an OLED display screen in the Pi phone. It will be 6.7-inch with a 1284 x 2778 pixel screen resolution. The Pi phone will be coming with a pixel density of 458 PPI and a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz. The front glass will be scratch-resistant, and there will be an oleophobic coating which is supposed to give you next-level protection for the Pi phone’s screen.

Tesla Pi phone will feature a triple camera setup with 50-megapixel cameras. It will have a Dual-Pixel PDAF paired up with Dual-LED dual-tone flash and HDR capabilities in photos and panorama. More to this, ProRes features Cinematic mode in the videos. You can record the videos in stereo sound. On the front, users will get the punch-hole camera with 40 megapixels that will have HDR and gyro-EIS features.

Tesla has created and designed its own microprocessor. It is known as the Tesla processor, which powers the Tesla Pi Phone. Moreover, Tesla has created its own GPU for their phone. They will be using NVMe storage for the Pi phone.

As of now, there are no reports related to the price. There’s no word from the manufacturer about the pricing. However, we can expect it to be around 400-600 USD.

Tesla Company:

Tesla is a well-known company for making electric vehicles for the car industry. All of the vehicles that come under Tesla are electric-powered and have no gasoline engine inside them. Tesla has been working on releasing newer models for everyone across the world. Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the whole world’s transition to sustainable energy.