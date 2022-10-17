Hunter X Hunter Manga To Resume On October 23, 2022 - TechnoChops

Hunter x Hunter manga is resuming again on October 23, 2022. Fans across the world can’t wait for anymore for this manga.

Hunter x Hunter Manga Resuming on October 23:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, some of the otakus are already aware of the fact that Hunter x Hunter will be resuming this month. The coming days will let the anime and manga fans experience the new chapters after 23rd October. The manga will be resuming in the Weekly Shōnen Jump issue 47.

This new information started to rotate on social media and forums when the official Twitter account of Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.

Shonen Jump’s Twitter handle stated, “Major announcement!! Hunter x Hunter returns on October 23! Brand new simulpub chapters are coming to Shōnen Jump!”

The new chapter 391 will depict the civil battle for the succession of the throne. Manga’s current story revolves around Kurapika. You can also say that he is the story’s main character right now. He’s part of the Succession Contest, Kurapika and Leorio are currently on a boat with the baby prince. Kurapika agreed to go on missions in exchange for getting information about who has the Scarlet Eyes, the thing which he has been looking for a long time. The boat is heading towards the dark continent.

Hunter x Hunter manga will be coming with volume 37 on November 4. The price tag of 528 yen ($3.69 US). Volume 37 will be including chapters 381-390 that have already been published in Weekly Shōnen Jump. It is the first Hunter x Hunter manga volume in these four years.

What Does Togashi Say About This Resume?

As we know, Togashi came back after quite a long time. He has been having back pain all this time. Togashi has said on his Twitter handle that he can’t still draw while sitting, so he has to lie on his back to draw manga. Togashi has been thinking of onboarding new individuals that would help him get his tasks done and help him draw. With this, it will get easier for him.

Yoshihiro Togashi writes and draws all the work related to Hunter x Hunter manga series. He has been publishing it in Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1998. However, there were some breaks in between these years, which happened because of his bad health. The manga was turned into an anime with a 62-episodes, which had a run from 1999 to 2001.