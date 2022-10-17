Black Clover Anime Returns with Movie “Sword Of The Wizard King”- Releasing on 31st March 2023 - TechnoChops

Black Clover Anime is returning with the movie that will be released in the first quarter of next year.

‘Sword Of The Wizard King’ Movie:

The sources and reports that are starting to circulate on social media and the internet tell that an original anime film will be coming for the anime and manga fans of Black Clover. It will be titled “Sword Of The Wizard King.” It will be premiering on Netflix in the first quarter of next year.

As per the leaks and rumors, it will be based on the long-running Black Clover series, and the film will feature an original story related to Wizard King. It will be supervised by the original creator of Black Clover. Yuuki Tabata will be handling and doing everything related to the story and graphics of this anime film.

The production team has rolled out the teaser visual and a 45-second premier video trailer of this new upcoming film. In addition to this, voice actor Toshihiko Seki will be behind the voice of a new character named Konrad. Konrad served as a previous Wizard King.

The production crew includes Ayataka Tanemura (Fuuto PI assist. dir.) as the main director and Itsuko Takeda (Twin Star Exorcists) as the character designer. Minako Seki as the music composer.

What Does Crunchyroll Say About Black Clover?

Crunchyroll has been streaming Black Clover in many countries and territories in English-language. They have described the anime series as follows:

“In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!”

Black Clover series:

The Black Clover anime series ran for 170 episodes. It started on 3rd October 2017 and ended on 30th March 2022. It was based on the manga series by Tabata, which is currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since 2015. The publisher of this manga is Jump Comics label, with Viz Media releasing the series in English. Around 32 volumes have been released as of 4th April 2022. The 33rd volume is due on this year’s 4th November.