Demon Slayer Season 3 Anime Info To Be Released On 15th October 2022 - TechnoChops

Demon Slayer’s Season 3 is in the pipeline. It will be coming soon for fans across the world.

Demon Slayer Season 3:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the Season 3 of Demon Slayer will be coming soon for fans across the world. The details about Season 3 aren’t out yet, but we will get some hints for our readers and fans.

As per the rumors and leaks, it tells that more details will be revealed about the Demon Slayer on 15th October 2022 at the Machi Asobi event. According to the announcement, which was posted on the Twitter account. Voice actors of this anime, Tanjiro Kamado and Tengen Uzui, will be coming to the event, with producer Yuma Takahashi moderating the stage.

As of now, there are no confirmed details about what the news will be. Some of the fans are hoping for the possibility of even more Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) news. The upcoming season will be titled ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, which was mainly announced after Season 2 (Entertainment District Arc) ended back in the month of February. There was a new trailer and key visual, which was rolled out two months later in the month of April this year.

Studio Ufotable will be in charge of animation production for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc.

What You Need To Know About Demon Slayer Anime:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) started to air back in December 2021. There were 11 episodes that ended back in February 2022. The season is currently the second-highest-rated anime of the year on the top-rated anime website. MyAnimeLIst has a rating of (8.84) while Anilist (88%) sits behind Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on both of the websites.

Demon Slayer’s movie Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Train went on to become the highest-grossing anime film of all time. The iconic film went on to bag over $500 million from the worldwide box office and almost $3 million from the physical copies of Blu-Ray DVD sales. For a better perspective, the second highest-grossing film of all time is Spirited Away at $395 million.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Train has won 16 awards. The anime has gone on to become the most famous anime show sincere poll showed that 19% of households in Japan watch this anime.